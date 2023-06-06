Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Report 2022-2031 : Market Research, Size, Key Trends And Share

Increased attention to proper animal nutrition in order to preserve animal’s health and efficiency, expansion of production capacities by key players

Demand for feed mycotoxin binders is highly dependent on demand patterns for protein-rich food, particularly meat and meat products.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Mycotoxins are toxic compounds occurred due to mold growth such as Aspergillus, Fusarium, and Penicillium in animal feed ingredients. The mold growth can occur at various stages of feed production process. Mycotoxin binders are substances that bind to mycotoxins to prevent its absorption through gut. Presence of mycotoxin in animal feed leads to negative impact on animal health, animal production, which can also affect the health of consumers. Also, if the livestock is exposed to mycotoxin contaminated feed, they are more prone to secondary infections.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the feed mycotoxin binders industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Analysis include Alltech, Inc., BASF SE, Bentoli, Inc., BERTOL COMPANY s.r.o, Cargill, Incorporated, Clariant Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V., EW Nutrition GmbH, GLOBAL NUTRITECH, Impextraco N.V., Norel, S.A, SVH Holding N.V., Olmix S.A., Perstorp Holding AB, Simfa Labs Pvt. Ltd., Virbac S.A., and Kemin Industries, Inc.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The global feed mycotoxin binders market is segmented into livestock, source, form, and region. On the basis of livestock, the Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market is categorized into swine, ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals, and others. By source, it is fragmented into conventional and organic. Depending on form, it is segregated into dry, liquid, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Demand for feed mycotoxin binders is highly dependent on demand patterns for protein-rich food, particularly meat and meat products. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing increase in demand for these additives, owing to rise in awareness toward protein-rich diet.

However, government intervention in the usage of feed mycotoxin binders in every country is expected to restrain the market growth. The mycotoxin binders used in animal feed are banned in some countries. As a result of which, the feed manufacturers carry out formula adjustments and make changes in feed processing, which is a time-consuming process. Thus, the implementation of stringent regulations hampers the Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market growth. Moreover, fluctuations in raw material prices are also expected to limit the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> On the basis of livestock, the poultry segment dominated the global market in 2021 with a market share of more than 45%. However, the aquatic animal's segment is attributed to be the fastest-growing segment during the Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Forecast period.

-> On the basis of source, the conventional segment dominated the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market in the year 2021 with a market share of more than 90%. However, the organic segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.5%.

-> Based on form, the liquid segment dominated the global market with the Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market Share of more than 53% in the year 2021. The same segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.8%.

-> Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to reach $ 149.3 million by 2031. Whereas, the same region is likely to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

In terms of form, the liquid segment captured the largest market share of more than half of the global feed mycotoxin binders market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 10.8% through 2031. The report also mentions the dry and others segments.

