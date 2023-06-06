Global Jewelry And Watch Stores Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Jewelry And Watch Stores Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Jewelry And Watch Stores Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers jewelry and watch stores market analysis and every facet of the jewelry and watch stores market research. As per TBRC’s jewelry and watch stores market forecast, the jewelry and watch stores market size is predicted to reach a value of $200.65 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.3% through the forecast period.

The rising growth in buying jewellery for a higher return on investment (ROI) is expected to propel the jewellery and watch store market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest jewelry and watch stores market share. Major players in the jewelry and watch stores market include LVMH Group, Pandora's Art Jewellery, Swarovski, The Swatch Group Ltd, Fossil Group Inc., Seiko Holdings Corporation, Rolex, Casio America Inc., Buccellati, Cartier SA, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, SHR Jewellery Group.

Market Segments

1) By Product: Necklace, Ring, Earrings, Bracelet, Other Products

2) By Category: Branded, Unbranded

3) By Material Type: Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Other Materials

4) By Price Range: Low Range, Mid-range, Luxury

5) By End-User: Women, Men, Unisex

These types of stores refer to an establishment or firm that is involved in the process of buying or selling jewellery and watches. They are engaged in providing various services such as remodelling, and repair for various types of jewellery and watches.

