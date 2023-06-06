Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Market Size Expected To Reach $367 Billion By 2027

Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers turbine and turbine generator set units market analysis and every facet of the turbine and turbine generator set units market. As per TBRC’s turbine and turbine generator set units market forecast, the turbine and turbine generator set units market size is predicted to reach a value of $367.34 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.2% through the forecast period.

The surge in demand for power is significantly contributing to the turbine and turbine generator set units market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Aksa Power Generation, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corporation, Kohler Company, Wärtsilä Corporation, Generac Power Systems, Harbin Electric Company Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Market Segments

1) By Product: Hydro, Steam, Gas-based, Wind, Nuclear

2) By Capacity: Below 75 kVA, 75-350 kVA, Above 350 kVA

3) By Application: Standby Backup Power, Prime Or Continuous Power, Peak Shaving Power

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

A turbine refers to a machine in which the rotation of a bladed rotor transforms the kinetic energy of a moving fluid into mechanical energy. Turbine generator set units refer to the combination of a turbine and generator, which turns the turbine's mechanical energy into electricity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



