Global Truck Platooning Market Is Projected To Grow At A 30% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Truck Platooning Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers truck platooning market analysis and every facet of the truck platooning market research. As per TBRC’s truck platooning market forecast, the truck platooning market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.09 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 30.6% through the forecast period.

The growing sales of commercial vehicles are expected to propel the truck platooning market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Daimler AG, Peloton Technology, Volvo Group, Continental AG, Navistar Inc., Scania AB, IVECO S.p.A, Hino Motors Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Bendix Corporation, MAN Truck & Bus SE.

Truck Platooning Market Segments

1) By Services: Telematic Based Services, Automatic Crash Notification, Emergency Calling, Navigation And Infotainment, On Road Assistance, Remote Diagnostics, Vehicle Tracking, Other Services

2) By Component: Forward Looking Camera, System Display With Rear Time Camera, RADAR Base Collision Mitigation, LiDAR

3) By Platooning Type: Driver-Assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP), Autonomous Truck Platooning

4) By Communication Technology: Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X)

5) By Autonomous Level: Semi-Autonomous, Full-Autonomous

This type of platooning is the merging of two or more vehicles in a platoon using autonomous driving support systems and networking technology. It enables trucks to follow one another closely, lowering air resistance and enhancing fuel efficiency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Truck Platooning Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



