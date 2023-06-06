Highways Market Size Expected To Reach $540.62 Billion By 2027

Highways Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Highways Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s highways market forecast, the highways market size is predicted to reach a value of $540.62 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global highways industry is due to the rise in the number of vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest highways market share. Major highways companies include Granite Construction Inc., Fujian Expressway Development Co. Ltd., Hunan Communication & Water Conservancy Group Ltd.

Highways Market Segments

● By Type: Road Construction And Maintenance, Highway Construction And Maintenance

● By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

● By Product Technology: Smart Traffic Management Systems, Smart Transport Management Systems, Monitoring Systems, Communication System

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A highway refers to a main road that connects towns or cities. Because they are wide and have high-speed limits, they decrease travel time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Highways Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Highways Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

