Highways Market Size Expected To Reach $540.62 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Highways Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Highways Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s highways market forecast, the highways market size is predicted to reach a value of $540.62 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global highways industry is due to the rise in the number of vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest highways market share. Major highways companies include Granite Construction Inc., Fujian Expressway Development Co. Ltd., Hunan Communication & Water Conservancy Group Ltd.
Highways Market Segments
● By Type: Road Construction And Maintenance, Highway Construction And Maintenance
● By Component: Hardware, Software, Service
● By Product Technology: Smart Traffic Management Systems, Smart Transport Management Systems, Monitoring Systems, Communication System
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9733&type=smp
A highway refers to a main road that connects towns or cities. Because they are wide and have high-speed limits, they decrease travel time.
Read More On The Highways Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/highways-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Highways Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Highways Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Roads And Highways Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/roads-and-highways-global-market-report
Outdoor Lighting Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outdoor-lighting-global-market-report
Street And Roadway Lighting Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/street-and-roadway-lighting-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC