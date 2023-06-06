Rolled And Drawn Steel Market Size Expected To Reach $328 Billion By 2027

Rolled And Drawn Steel Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rolled And Drawn Steel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers rolled and drawn steel market analysis and every facet of the rolled and drawn steel market research. As per TBRC’s rolled and drawn steel market forecast, the rolled and drawn steel market size is predicted to reach a value of $328.54 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.

The growing global automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming future. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest rolled and drawn steel market share. Major players in the market include ArcelorMittal S.A., China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings Inc., Ansteel Group, Tata Steel Limited, Hesteel Group Company Limited, POSCO, Nucor Corporation, Benxi Steel Group Corp. Ltd., Shougang Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. Ltd., NLMK Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, JSW Steel Limited, Maanshan Iron and Steel Company Limited.

Rolled And Drawn Steel Global Market Segments

1) By Type: Color Coated Coil, Continuous Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Coil, Carbon Structural Steel Cold Rolled Coils, Deep Drawing Cold Rolled Coils

2) By Manufacturing Process: Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF), Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

3) By Application: Automotive, Construction, Home Appliance, Machinery, Other Applications

This type of steel refers to steel that is initially cast from hot, molten material as huge steel slabs or billets. The billets are then fired until they reach a temperature of over 1700°F. They are readily compressed into a lengthy sheet using a series of rollers at these elevated temperatures and are pulled through a succession of dies to create the required form.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Rolled And Drawn Steel Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Rolled And Drawn Steel Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



