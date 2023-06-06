Cement Board Market Size Expected To Reach $ 9.50 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Cement Board Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Cement Board Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cement board market forecast, the cement board market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.50 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.3 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global cement board industry is due to the growing residential and commercial construction. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cement board market share. Major cement board companies include BetonWood SRL, Cembrit Holding AS, Everest Industries Limited, Etex Group, Elementia Materiales SAB de CV.
Cement Board Market Segments
● By Product Type: Fiber Cement Board (FCB), Wood Wool Cement Board (WWCB), Wood Strand Cement Board (WSCB), Cement Bonded Particle Board (CBPB)
● By Application: Flooring, Exterior and Partition Walls, Roofing, Columns and Beams, Facades, Weatherboard, and Cladding, Acoustic and Thermal Insulation, Other Applications
● By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial And Institutional
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cement board, also known as back board, refers to a thin layer of concrete with a fiberglass mesh on both sides. The boards' porous nature after drying makes them easy to stick to grout and mortar. Cement boards are both heat and fire-resistant and are utilized to increase the wall surface's impact resistance and strength.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Cement Board Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cement Board Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
