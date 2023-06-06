Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Set to Reach USD 12.7 billion by 2032: Analysis of Growth Drivers and Challenges

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market 2023

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in awareness regarding cervical cancer & the rise in consciousness of early diagnosis of cervical cancer.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market by Type (Pap Smear Tests, HPV test, Biopsy and ECC, Colposcopy Tests, and Others), by Age group (20 to 40 years, above 40 years): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global cervical cancer diagnostic industry size generated 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is anticipated to generate 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟐.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, witnessing a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟎% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The growth of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market is driven by factors such as an increase in awareness regarding cervical cancer, the rise in consciousness of early diagnosis of cervical cancer, and the increasing number of diagnostic tests. However, the lack of awareness about diagnostic tests restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rise in government initiatives to increase the diagnosis of cervical cancer and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories

• Qaigen NV

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Hologic Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Siemens Healthineers

• CooperSurgical Inc.

• Dysis Medical ltd.

𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on type, the pap smear tests segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise in awareness about cervical cancer is a major factor that propels the growth of pap smear tests across the globe. In addition, an increase in the number of diagnostic tests drives the growth of the market. However, the HPV tests segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. HPV tests are notably done in the U.S., Canada, and Western European countries. Emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China offer promising opportunities for the HPV tests market.

Based on age group, the 20 to 40 years segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of the cervical cancer among population of age group 20-40 along with the surge in number of patients visiting the hospitals for diagnosis of the cervical cancer. However, the above 40 years segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in diagnosis rate, and rising affordability.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The government initiatives to promote diagnosis of cervical cancer contributes to the growth of the cervical cancer diagnostic market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in the awareness about early diagnosis of cervical cancer, owing to the presence of high-potential markets such as India and China, is expected to drive the growth of the cervical cancer diagnostic market.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

