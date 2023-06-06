Paving work begins on Heizer Creek and Manilla Creek in rural Putnam County

Page Content

Contractors have begun work on two highly anticipated paving projects in rural Putnam County.



The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) recently executed a $1.5 million purchase order to pave Heizer Creek Road and Manilla Creek Road near the Putnam County town of Poca. Plans are to pave all 10.25 miles of Heizer Creek and all 8.36 miles of Manilla Creek.

Plans to repave the pair of rural roads have been in the works for some time. The WVDOH spent much of last year getting ready for the paving projects.







WVDOH undertook 11 different projects on the two roads in preparation for paving, including installation and replacement of culverts, drainage upgrades, and soil nail and pile wall installation to correct slips in the road. This spring, WVDOH road crews patched potholes along both roads so they would be ready for a fresh new coat of asphalt.



Crews began work Tuesday, May 30, 2023, by filling in low spots in the road. Once leveled out, contractors will return to complete resurfacing.​

