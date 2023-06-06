Drummond says religious charter school approval is unconstitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 5, 2023) – Following the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s approval today of an application for what would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the decision is unconstitutional and that legal action is likely after a contract for the school is signed.

The Board voted today 3-2 to approve an application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to establish St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School as an online public charter school.

“The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond said. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the State to potential legal action that could be costly.”