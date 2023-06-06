Chris Marshall Joins Auto Market Insights to Lead Advertising Practice
Digital advertising innovator joins Auto Market Insights to bolster the company’s automotive advertising advisory and data consulting business.GOODYEAR, AZ, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Market Insights, the leading provider of automotive retail software market analysis and data, today announced the addition of Chris Marshall to develop the partnership’s advertising channel and consulting practice.
With deep knowledge of data, media platforms, and martech integrations, Chris offers Auto Market Insights customers unique access to innovative and higher ad spend ROI. Chris built out “Audience data first” strategies and programs for major businesses including Cars.com and Oracle Data Cloud.
Chris is recognized as a leading industry evangelist for Audience Planning (vs. Media Planning). He pioneered Oracle Data Cloud’s automotive retail efforts, and he was most recently a founder and the architect behind Cars.com’s impressive Fuel platform. He also developed the metrics and tools that validated and ensured the success of both data-driven programs.
Prior to joining Auto Market Insights, Chris was the VP of Data Strategy for CARS. He has over 25 years of automotive experience working at companies like RPA, American Honda, Automobile Magazine, Rapp Collins (Toyota’s data marketing agency), JD Power and Associates and ALG. Chris’ background includes marketing and data-driven roles on the automaker client-side, agency-side and partner development side. Chris holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.
Dealer groups, marketplaces, agencies, media platforms, ad tech, and investors all benefit from Auto Market Insights’ growth to cover more of the automotive retail technology landscape.
Auto Market Insights offers comprehensive advisory services, including market research and analysis, strategic planning, and execution support. Whether a company is looking to expand its product line, improve operations, or enter new markets, the team of experts at Auto Market Insights has the knowledge and experience to help them succeed.
"Chris’s deep knowledge of audience data and the digital marketing solution space, coupled with his strong relationships and network, make him a perfect fit to help companies gain an edge in today's advertising market," said Mike Rother, Managing Partner at Auto Market Insights.
