Trailblazing Nine-Year-Old Entrepreneur Releases Book to Empower Kids & Teens to Launch Profitable Businesses
Nine-year-old entrepreneur and YouTube creator co-authors book with entrepreneurial father to help kids and teens to become young entrepreneurs
Serial entrepreneur, Nevin Buconjic and his 9-year-old daughter, Hannah Buconjic, have just launched their new book titled "25 Money-Making Business Ideas for Kids & Teens." This book is designed to inspire and guide young entrepreneurs to start their own businesses, gain important skills and build confidence.
— Kayla Isabelle CEO, Startup Canada
Nevin Buconjic is a seasoned entrepreneur, three-time author, and speaker who has helped hundreds of people start and grow their own businesses. Hannah Buconjic is a young entrepreneur who started her first successful business at age five. Together, they have created a unique and engaging book that is packed with practical advice, real-life examples, twenty-five great business opportunities and what you need to get started.
In "25 Money-Making Business Ideas for Kids & Teens," young readers will learn how to identify a good business idea, create a one-page business plan, and market their products or services. After these business basics, the book focuses on twenty-five creative and profitable business ideas for young entrepreneurs who are looking to get started right away.
Each idea is broken down by identifying the opportunity, explaining what equipment or skills kids need to get started, and how to promote their business effectively and affordably.
"We are excited to launch this book and help young people unleash their entrepreneurial spirit," said Nevin Buconjic. "In today's rapidly changing economy, it's more important than ever for kids and teens to learn how to create their own opportunities and build their own futures. With our book, we hope to inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs."
Hannah Buconjic added, "Starting a business has been an amazing experience for me, and I want to encourage other kids and teens to do the same. I have learned many skills and gained a lot of confidence. And it is so much fun to be your own boss.”
25 Money-Making Business Ideas for Kids & Teens is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle e-book formats. For more information about the book and the authors, visit www.youthbiz.ca.
