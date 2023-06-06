Complaint for Damages Filed Against Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists Inc. (PNS) and Others
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Wm. Scott Ayers, Of Counsel at the Law Office of Bruce Bridgman, announces the filing of a complaint for damages on behalf of its plaintiff in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Orange.
The lawsuit, case number 30-2022-01295119-CU-BT-NJC, has been filed against Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists Inc., Celia Gonzalez, Alejandro Alva, M.D., Sheena Patel, PAC, and several fictitiously named defendants, inclusive. The complaint alleges the following:
Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists Inc. (PNS) is a California stock corporation, with its principal office located at 3151 Airway Ave. G1 Costa Mesa, CA. Celia Gonzalez, the Chief Operating Officer of PNS, is a resident of the County of Orange, State of California. Alejandro Alva, M.D., the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Executive Officer of PNS, is a resident of the County of Orange, State of California. Sheena Patel, PA-C, a certified physician's assistant, is a resident of the County of Orange, State of California.
The complaint alleges that the defendants engaged in a scheme to denigrate and injure the firm’s plaintiff by fabricating a false mental health record. This fabricated record was used as evidence in a court proceeding and falsely claimed that the plaintiff had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. As a result, the plaintiff suffered emotional distress, humiliation, and lost custody and visitation rights with his young son.
The complaint asserts multiple causes of action, including intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, negligence in protecting medical records, defamation, and breach of contract.
Wm. Scott Ayers, Of Counsel at the Law Office of Bruce Bridgman, stated, "We are committed to seeking justice for our client, who has endured significant harm due to the defendants' actions. We will vigorously pursue the claims outlined in the complaint and seek appropriate damages on behalf of our plaintiff."
For further information or media inquiries, please contact Wm. Scott Ayers at (714) 963-5486.
About the Law Office of Bruce Bridgman:
The Law Office of Bruce Bridgman provides experienced legal representation in a wide range of practice areas, including personal injury, employment law, business litigation, and more. With a focus on client advocacy, the firm is dedicated to achieving favorable outcomes for their clients.
Contact:
https://www.thebestlawyersintown.com/
Wm. Scott Ayers, Of Counsel
LAW OFFICE OF BRUCE BRIDGMAN
17500 Red Hill Ave. Suite 230
Irvine, CA 92614
Office: (714) 963-5486
Cell: (949) 280-0418
Attorney for Plaintiff
Scott Ayers
The lawsuit, case number 30-2022-01295119-CU-BT-NJC, has been filed against Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists Inc., Celia Gonzalez, Alejandro Alva, M.D., Sheena Patel, PAC, and several fictitiously named defendants, inclusive. The complaint alleges the following:
Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists Inc. (PNS) is a California stock corporation, with its principal office located at 3151 Airway Ave. G1 Costa Mesa, CA. Celia Gonzalez, the Chief Operating Officer of PNS, is a resident of the County of Orange, State of California. Alejandro Alva, M.D., the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Executive Officer of PNS, is a resident of the County of Orange, State of California. Sheena Patel, PA-C, a certified physician's assistant, is a resident of the County of Orange, State of California.
The complaint alleges that the defendants engaged in a scheme to denigrate and injure the firm’s plaintiff by fabricating a false mental health record. This fabricated record was used as evidence in a court proceeding and falsely claimed that the plaintiff had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. As a result, the plaintiff suffered emotional distress, humiliation, and lost custody and visitation rights with his young son.
The complaint asserts multiple causes of action, including intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, negligence in protecting medical records, defamation, and breach of contract.
Wm. Scott Ayers, Of Counsel at the Law Office of Bruce Bridgman, stated, "We are committed to seeking justice for our client, who has endured significant harm due to the defendants' actions. We will vigorously pursue the claims outlined in the complaint and seek appropriate damages on behalf of our plaintiff."
For further information or media inquiries, please contact Wm. Scott Ayers at (714) 963-5486.
About the Law Office of Bruce Bridgman:
The Law Office of Bruce Bridgman provides experienced legal representation in a wide range of practice areas, including personal injury, employment law, business litigation, and more. With a focus on client advocacy, the firm is dedicated to achieving favorable outcomes for their clients.
Contact:
https://www.thebestlawyersintown.com/
Wm. Scott Ayers, Of Counsel
LAW OFFICE OF BRUCE BRIDGMAN
17500 Red Hill Ave. Suite 230
Irvine, CA 92614
Office: (714) 963-5486
Cell: (949) 280-0418
Attorney for Plaintiff
Scott Ayers
LAW OFFICE OF BRUCE BRIDGMAN
+1 714-963-5486
email us here