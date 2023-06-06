Stellar award-winning choir set to collaborate on “My Father, The Queen” film
A Chicago-based choir and a Houston-based producer join forces to shine a light on the cultural rifts and generational traumas fracturing a black LGBTQ+ family.
The film's message of healing and forgiveness is something that we believe in strongly, and we are honored to be able to contribute to it.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PrettyWork Studios announced this week that renowned gospel choir Pastor Derail Smith and The Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer Warriors (The Warriors) will collaborate on an upcoming film project titled "My Father, The Queen." The film will explore challenges faced by the black community, such as mental health, family dynamics, and sexuality.
"We are thrilled to be working with Pastor Smith and the choir," said Lisa N. Alexander, the film’s writer, director, and producer. "Their music is compelling and moving, and we know it will help viewers fully immerse themselves into the story."
The film, by PrettyWork Studios, is an independent film about a Black daughter who grows up with her closeted gay father. It explores how this experience affects her and illuminates the depths of her "daddy issues." The story examines the intricacies of generational trauma and the journey toward healing.
The Warriors will provide talent and wardrobe for the film and make their entire discography available to the project. The collaboration is a major coup for the indie film, which is currently in pre-production.
"We are excited to be a part of 'My Father, The Queen,'" said Pastor Smith, the choir’s overseer. "The film's message of healing and forgiveness is something that we believe in strongly, and we are honored to be able to contribute to it."
Alexander is currently fundraising, taking meetings, and building her cast and crew. The film is scheduled to be released in 2024.
About PrettyWork Studios:
PrettyWork Studios brings together diverse experts and talent to help tell amazing stories-whether they are for the big or small screen. PrettyWork Studios is Black woman-owned and focuses on telling stories that explore the many facets of Black culture and other BIPOC concerns. Learn more: https://prettyworkstudios.com/
The Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer Warriors:
The Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer Warriors was founded by the late Dr. Charles G. Hayes and has been performing for over 60 years. The choir has recorded over 30 albums with two of those going gold and is best known for their hit songs, “Jesus Can Work It Out” and “The Remix.” The Choir has performed with legendary gospel greats such as the late Mahalia Jackson, Clara Ward, Rev. James Cleveland, and Pastor Shirley Caesar. The choir will soon introduce its new project—The Joshua Experience.
