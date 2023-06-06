Pain Patch Market : Projected Worth of USD 7.3 billion by 2031 | 4.3% CAGR

Pain Patch Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pain patch industry generated $4.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $7.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

A pain patch is a medicated adhesive patch that delivers a definite dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream when placed on the skin. These patches provide the benefit of a transdermal drug delivery route compared to other types of medication delivery such as intramuscular, oral, intravenous, and topical.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Rise in the prevalence of chronic pain such as back pain, arthritis and other chronic pain causing diseases, technological advancement in pain patches and rising adoption of pain patch for pain management, drive the growth of the global pain patch market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval and the availability of alternate treatments are hampering the pain patch market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the pain patch market during the forecast period.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The pandemic created several challenges for the pain patch, such as disruptions in supply chains, and increased demand for COVID-19 testing.

However, rise in prevalence of chronic pain disorders such as neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain and joint pain was observed resulting in demand of appropriate pain management solutions is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on product type, the non-opioids segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global pain patch revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the prescription medicines segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global pain patch revenue, owing to advantages as they provide correct number of drugs in the treatment of pain without causing much side effects, and commonly the opioids patches and NSAIDS are prescribed which are proven to be effective in chronic pain management. However, the OTC Medicines segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand of personalization of pain management and availability of some pain patches without a prescription.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global pain patch revenue, owing to increase in preference of the people toward retail pharmacies, as retail pharmacies guide regarding medications and usage during treatment period. However, the online Providers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in popularity of online pharmacy and number of users preferring online providers.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two- fifth of the global pain patch revenue, owing to owing to rise in prevalence of chronic pain cases, presence of key players offering pain patches, ease of availability, higher awareness regarding pain patch, and developed healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the pain patch market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing increase in investments for development of novel drug delivery system, surge in geriatric population and rise in awareness of advanced method for pain management thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Viatris Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Endo International PLC.

Nexgel Advanced Hydrogel Solutions

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Grunenthal

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global pain patch market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product launch, development and product approval, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

