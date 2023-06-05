Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4300 Block of Halley Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the 4300 block of Halley Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 11:49 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male stabbing victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 45-year-old Damien Thompson, of Ft. Washington, MD.

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 28-year-old Michael Caldwell of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.