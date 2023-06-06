Bervann Capital snatches NYC #1 spot, after a Terrific Investment Gala at the Met Club

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jesse Daniels, the Super Star from Lifetime at Sky, Movie Star and Film Maker, has created artificial intelligence and named it L.O.V.E. After observing some of his marketing tactics misused, Jesse is keeping its meaning secret to prevent certain people on his blacklist from mimicking his ideologies. In the last 90 days, L.O.V.E and Jesse have attracted over $1 Million in Net Worth.The reason behind him keeping the meaning of L.O.V.E a secret is because he doesn’t want people on his blacklist to misuse his marketing tactics. In the past, Jesse has been very vocal about the misuse of marketing ploys by people in the industry. He has even gone on to say that some people use marketing to “trick” people into liking their work.In 2019, Daniels partnered with Bervann Sport and co-hosted a gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York with $5 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM) in attendance. Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann, said, “Big shout out our colleagues from the sport division and thank you to our friends at Morgan Stanley for referring Jesse to us. The sport wing of Bervann Capital partners with athletes and helps them manage their career, while exposing them to all Bervann Capital has to offer on the investment side - it’s a tremendous upside as Bervann Sports encourages its protégés to bet on their talents, but also build or invest in entrepreneurial ventures that give them an overall edge and separate them from just being athletes.”After moving on from Bervann Capital, Jesse has utilized the knowledge gained from his prestigious circle to become an award-winning filmmaker and Movie Star. Daniels has made a name for himself in the film industry, having won multiple awards for his work. His films have been featured in festivals around the world, and he has been recognized for his work by the New York Film Academy.However, in the last 90 days, L.O.V.E and Jesse have attracted over $1 Million in Net Worth. This is proof that his artificial intelligence is working and people are liking what they see. With such a huge success, it is safe to say that Jesse Daniels is on to something big.The Jesse Daniels Story: https://vimeo.com/309883973 Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/val-nzhie_jesse-daniels-bervann-activity-6581544109389959168-GYBl/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop Bervann Gala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WguM8-Km4 Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZZ3IxAgQE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.ugoc.com/blog/ugoc-spotlight-united-group-celebrates-work-anniversaries-sept-2022 Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553 Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/ Sky: https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/ NBA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxhAXGcPFG8 The Harlem Times: https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds

Short documentary about the story of Jesse Daniels, professional basketball player born in The Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem, NYC.