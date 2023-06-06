Boy Scouts of America (BSA) to Provide 15,000 Scouts with the Experience of a Lifetime at 2023 National Jamboree

A Scout from Connecticut Yankee Council is excited to arrive at the most recent National Jamboree. During the National Jamboree, Scouts enjoy a wide range of different shooting experiences. Scouts BSA teen prepares to take on the 2nd largest skatepark in the world at the National Jamboree!

Ten-Day West Virginia Adventure in July Features Wide Range of Outdoor Activities and Educational Opportunities

Scouting combines practical life skills, physical activity, the outdoor experience, together with underlying personal values based on character, leadership, citizenship, and service to others.” — Tico Perez, Chair of the 2023 National Scout Jamboree

MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boy Scouts of America’s National Jamborees – typically held every 4 years since 1937 – are unlike any other Scouting experience; a 10-day adventure that many of the nearly 800,000 past participants have described as “the experience of a lifetime.” The 2023 National Jamboree will be no exception.

Scheduled for July 19 – 28 at Scouting’s 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia – more than 15,000 Scouts and Scouting volunteers are preparing to experience much more than a week of sleeping under the stars in tents or sharing a campfire with members of their troop. The 2023 National Jamboree, which will be the first to include Scouts BSA female participants, features a program of educational and training events; high adventure activities; tests of strength and endurance; entertainment, and camaraderie with fellow Scouts from around the nation. In the world of Scouting, nothing compares to a National Jamboree.

At the 2023 National Jamboree, Scouts will experience a wide range of thrilling adventure activities including:

o Zip-lining over 3,200 linear feet of cable across the picturesque Summit Bechtel Reserve.

o Mountain biking on trails covering 33 miles.

o Skateboarding in the second largest skate park in the world

o Technical climbing on an incredible man-made facility, hand-sculpted to mimic the local rock formations of the nearby New River Gorge.

o Shooting sporting clays and trap on a range ranked #3 in the world for shooting opportunities.

o Riding on a world-class BMX course ranked #2 in the world for square footage of facilities.

o Aquatic sports including swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

o Experiencing white water rafting through the New River Gorge National Park surrounded by the stunning West Virginia scenery.

o Playing multiple disc golf courses devised to challenge their skills within the mountain terrain and wooded landscape of SBR – Summit Bechtel Reserve.

o Taking part in a Spartan Race where Scouts will team-up to climb over, crawl under, run past and navigate a challenging course of obstacles.

Scouts will also be able to take part in a variety of inspirational and educational experiences, such as:

o Exploring STEM by programming autonomous vehicles to race around a track or utilizing hand gestures to control drones in the Scout vs. Drone cage match.

o Discovering how NASA is moving forward toward human exploration of Mars, and how the Artemis program will take humans back to the moon to stay!

o Practicing Orienteering, the ability to use a highly detailed map and compass to find their way.

o Earning any one of dozens of different Merit Badges ranging from Archaeology, Chemistry, and Engineering to Fishing, Forestry, Robotics, Sustainability, Theatre, and Welding.

o Joining the team from United States Patent and Trademark Office to discover, design, create, and innovate while learning what it takes to change our world through inventing and entrepreneurship.

Jamborees Reflect What Scouting is All About

Every Jamboree day, Scouts learn new things, experience new adventures, make new friends, challenge their minds and bodies, and create memories that last a lifetime. According to Tico Perez, Chair of the 2023 National Scout Jamboree, “The Scouting program combines practical life skills, physical activity, the outdoor experience, together with underlying personal values based on character, leadership, citizenship, and service to others. Scouts don't just read about adventure, they live it. Scouts don’t just talk about personal values, they live them.”

Perez said, “National Jamborees are large-scale experiences that mirror everything Scouting has to offer, compressed into 11 days. A Jamboree is unlike events sponsored by any other youth organization, not simply based on its scale or complexity, but because it’s a highly compressed version of what Scouting has to offer 365 days a year, in terms of excitement, fun, friendships and character-building. That’s why participants remember Jamborees long after their Scouting days are over, and that’s why Scouting will continue to hold Jamborees every 4 years.”

