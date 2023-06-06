Water Desalination Equipment Market Size to Surpass $11.2 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 9.5% – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Desalination Equipment Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The factors driving the growth for water desalination equipment are water scarcity and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe and rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Values CAGR 9.5%

USD 11.2 billion by 2026

USD 7.1 billion in 2021 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Application, Product, Region Geographic Regions Covered Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Wärtsilä (Finland), Advanced Watertek (UAE), LG Chem (Korea), Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Sulzer (Switzerland), TOYOBO CO., LTD. (Japan), DOW (US), TRIWIN WATERTEC CO., LTD. (Taiwan), Aqua-Chem (US), Pure Aqua, Inc. (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Hatenboer (Netherlands), Thomas Desalination (US), DESMI A/S (Denmark), ANDRITZ (Austria), Rite Water (India), Godrej (India), Metito (UAE), Wetico (Saudi Arabia).

The Water Desalination Equipment Market, by technology, is segmented reverse osmosis (RO), multi-stage flash distillation (MSF), multiple-effect distillation (MED), and others. The reverse osmosis segment is estimated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The technology is popular in developing countries due to its simple design and operation, as well as low cost. The demand for RO technology is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its low installation cost, easy processing, ability to treat all types of feed water, and minimal use of chemicals.

The Water Desalination Equipment Market, by application, is segmented into municipal, industrial, and others. The municipal segment holds the largest share in the Water Desalination Equipment Market, followed by industrial. The growth in population, migration of people from rural to urban regions, scarcity of consumable water, and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe have surged the need for desalinated water. This has encouraged the governments of developing economies to invest in the water treatment sector to enhance their capabilities related to providing potable water and accommodate the increasing demand. These factors are likely to fuel the adoption of desalination equipment in the municipal segment.

The Water Desalination Equipment Industry, by product, is segmented into membranes, pumps, evaporators, and others, which includes pressure vessels, energy recovery devices, and chemicals. The membranes segment accounted for a 28.4% share of the Water Desalination Equipment Market in 2020. The characteristic of the membranes to have high permeability to water and impermeability to dissolved salts and particulate matter has made them ideal for use in municipal applications. Furthermore, various technological advancements have enabled membrane providers to manufacture RO membranes for certain industries explicitly. This has led to an increase in the adoption of RO desalination technology in industrial applications.

The Middle East & Africa region is estimated to be the largest market for the water desalination equipment, followed by APAC. The APAC region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Government initiatives towards the increased investment in water & wastewater management sectors, owing to the limited availability of consumable water and the rapidly increasing population are the factors driving the Water Desalination Equipment Market in the Middle East & Africa region.

Key Market Players

The leading players in the global Water Desalination Equipment Companies include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), DuPont (US), LG Chem (Korea), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Sulzer (Switzerland) and Wärtsilä (Finland).

Recent Developments

In July 2021, DuPont was selected by IDE Water Technologies to provide SWRO membrane elements, including dry SWRO membranes, to the Sorek B desalination plant in Israel. DuPont’s membranes had been selected for this project owing to their versatility and ease of installation.

In July 2021, Veolia Water Technologies entered into an agreement with 24 new partners to market, sell, and deliver specific Veolia Water Technologies products in the APAC region. The partners, with their local distribution expertise, will aid in expanding the global reach of the company’s products. The countries covered include China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

In June 2021, Advanced Watertek was awarded the contract to refurbish and upgrade an existing seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) system located in Fujairah, UAE. The company had replaced the older equipment such as pressure switches, conductivity analyzers, pH analyzers, flow transmitters, and motorized actuated valves with new and upgraded equipment to revamp the old control panel and automate the existing plant.

In April 2021, LG Chem had partnered up with CaribDA to supply LG Chem’s SWRO membranes for disaster relief, for installation at the coastal communities in the Caribbean Island of St. Vincent. LG Chem’s SWRO membranes aided in the process of production of clean water in the disaster-struck region and helped alleviate the shortage of fresh water supplies.

In February 2021, TOYOBO CO., LTD. partnered with SWPC, a seawater desalination consultant company, and AJMC, a consolidated subsidiary of TOYOBO CO., LTD. to develop an environmentally friendly water treatment system equipped with a hollow fiber forward osmosis (FO) membrane for desalination plants. This partnership is likely to aid TOYOBO CO., LTD. to achieve strategic growth through the development of new products and technologies in the desalination sector.

