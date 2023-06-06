Party General Secretary meets with 15th National Assembly's female deputies

VIETNAM, June 6 - HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng yesterday had a meeting in Hanoi with the group of female deputies of the 15th National Assembly, during which he asked them to continue to adopt reforms to improve the quality and efficiency of their activities.

He encouraged the female deputies to increase friendship exchanges and international cooperation, and participate in international and regional conferences and forums, particularly on gender equality, domestic violence prevention and combat, and climate change, as well as raise the position and prestige of Vietnamese female NA deputies in the international arena.

Appreciating the sense of responsibility of the female deputies, the Party chief said he expects they continue promoting their achievements and making more contributions to activities of the National Assembly and the country.

They should continue to promote the heroic and glorious tradition of Vietnamese women, work wholeheartedly for the benefit of the nation and people, better perform the role of representatives of the people; promote a high sense of responsibility in building and perfecting the legal system including laws and policies on gender equality, he noted.

The Party chief affirmed that the Party and State create favourable conditions for female deputies to promote their roles.

At the meeting, Nguyen Thúy Anh, head of NA’s Committee for Social Affairs and president of the group of female deputies of the 15th NA, informed the Party chief of the operation of the group since its foundation.

According to her, over the past 15 years, the group of female deputies has made positive contributions to the implementation of the functions and tasks of the legislative body, including supervision on important issues of the country and promotion of gender equality.

The 15th legislature of NA has 151 female deputies, accounting for 30.26%. Most of them have university degrees or higher.

During the meeting, the female deputies put forth several proposals, wishing to receive greater attention from the leaders of the Party and the State. VNS