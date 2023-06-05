Submit Release
House Resolution 100 Printer's Number 1147

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol.

