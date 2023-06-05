Submit Release
House Resolution 41 Printer's Number 0602

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - A Concurrent Resolution establishing the Pennsylvania State Song Commission to study the history of the State song of the Commonwealth, solicit submissions for a new State song and recommend changes to the State song.

