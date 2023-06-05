House Resolution 32 Printer's Number 0272

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on the current utilization of poll workers, polling places, voting compartments and voting machines to determine the best course of action in order to minimize the time investment required to vote and ensure that the average time required to vote does not promote inequities based on geography, economic status, race, gender or other relevant factors.
