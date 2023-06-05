Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,560 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 255 Printer's Number 1356

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in neighborhood blight reclamation and revitalization, providing for Municipal Codes Enforcement Grant Program; providing for county property maintenance code; imposing penalties; and making an appropriation.

You just read:

House Bill 255 Printer's Number 1356

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more