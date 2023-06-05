House Bill 718 Printer's Number 0664
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - An Act amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, in general provisions, further providing for powers and duties of the department.
