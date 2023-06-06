Midwifery Advisory Council to Meet Wednesday, June 7

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 5, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's Midwifery Advisory Council will meet Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m.

This will be a virtual meeting held via Microsoft Teams and is available for anyone to join on their computer or mobile app by clicking here.

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version.

If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

For more information, please contact Charlene Bell, S.C. DHEC, at bellc@dhec.sc.gov or (803) 545-4223.