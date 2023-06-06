Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the 700 block of D Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.