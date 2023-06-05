USS Stout (DDG 55) Commanding Officer Relieved

Cmdr. Applebaugh served as commanding officer since October 2022. Capt. Scott Rosetti will be temporarily assigned as commanding officer until permanent relief, Cmdr. Desmond Walker, takes command.

Cmdr. Applebaugh will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. There is no impact to the command’s mission or schedule due to the relief.

The 5th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, Stout is homeported in Norfolk and named after Rear Adm. Herald F. Stout.

For questions related to this release, contact Naval Surface Force Atlantic Public Affairs at 757-836-3330 (office) or david.j.carter9.mil@us.navy.mil.