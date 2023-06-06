Ivan Dudynsky joins Growth Capital Firm Bravo Mondo as Senior Creative Partner
An award-winning media and entertainment executive, director and producer, Ivan adds strategic leadership and creative expertise to Bravo Mondo’s roster.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Mondo, a newly-formed growth capital firm, founded by former Viacom and AOL exec, Dermot McCormack, is pleased to announce the addition of media industry veteran Ivan Dudynsky as Senior Creative Partner. Dudynsky will advise on media deal flow as well as work directly with portfolio companies on a wide range of topics from marketing strategy to overall creative vision.
"Ivan has been a creative partner of ours for many years, across many projects” said Dermot McCormack, founder and CEO of the firm. "His deep understanding and vision for all things creative, along with his amazing track record of success, will be a valuable asset to our portfolio companies as we continue on our journey to build a new kind of investment company that values the creative arts and the role they play in the creation of modern products and brands.”
Dudynsky is also Chief Creative Officer and Founder of Deviants Media Studios, where he spearheads the creative production agency team as they develop and produce network television, experiential programs, activations, studio designs, art installations and digital networks from its media headquarters in El Segundo, California. The award-winning producer and director is also busy as co-creator of NBC's Songland and director of Netflix’s Next In Fashion and Bake Squad, executive producer and director of iHeart’s Jingle Ball. His latest venture is to launch lifestyle networks for obsessed audiences, including snkrINC for the global sneaker culture and Cellar Media as an informative and entertaining video platform for the next generation of wine enthusiasts. Dudynsky is a life enthusiast who collects art, cars, watches, sneakers and fine wine.
"I am excited to join the world-class team at Bravo Mondo as Senior Creative Partner," said Dudynsky. "I look forward advising on creative direction and consulting with portfolio companies on everything from brand building to content strategy and beyond”.
Other members of the Bravo Mondo Team include Rich Antoniello, Co-Founder of Complex, Rob Weisbord, President of Sinclair Broadcasting, Nick Holmsten, former Head of Music for Spotify and Amy Barnett, former editor-in-chief of Ebony magazine.
