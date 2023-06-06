Major Breakthrough in Treating Rare Liver Cancer in Young Patients
Nagourney Cancer Institute’s Drug Selection Platform Paves the Way for Personalized Treatment in Fibrolamellar Carcinoma.
This represents the first successful application of a drug response platform for the selection of active drugs in this group of young patients afflicted with Fibrolamellar cancer.”LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientists from Chicago's Rush University, in collaboration with specialists from across the US, have made a significant breakthrough in treating Fibrolamellar Carcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer that affects young individuals. A groundbreaking study showcased the successful application of the Ex Vivo Analysis of Programmed Cell Death (EVA/PCD) method for selecting the most effective treatment tailored to individual patients. This precision-based approach led to an impressive 72% of patients responding to the drugs that were identified in the laboratory.
— Dr. Robert Nagourney
The Ex Vivo Analysis of Programmed Cell Death (EVA/PCD) allowed scientists to assess the effects of different drugs and combinations on the tumor tissues removed during surgery. The most successful treatments combined Lenvatinib, a new targeted agent, with chemotherapy drugs. "This represents the first successful application of a drug response platform for the selection of active drugs in this group of young patients afflicted with Fibrolamellar cancer," said Dr. Nagourney from the Nagourney Cancer Institute.
Dr. Nagourney also acknowledged the extensive support received from colleagues and the sponsorship provided by the Fibro Fighters, a foundation dedicated to supporting those affected by this disease. Fibrolamellar Carcinoma accounts for only 1-5% of all liver cancers in the US, affecting mostly patients under 40. Given the recurrence rate post-surgery, developing novel systemic treatment approaches like this one is crucial.
Fibro Fighters, led by Tom Stockwell, whose son succumbed to this disease, continues to provide support, education, and sponsorship in the pursuit of new therapies. "The tireless efforts of the many dedicated physicians and scientists were needed to complete this project," noted Dr. Paul Kent, medical director of Fibro Fighters. The Nagourney Cancer Institute and Fibro Fighters continue their collaboration to offer this lifesaving technology to more patients in need.
For further information, please contact Nagourney Cancer Institute.
About the Nagourney Cancer Institute
Dr. Robert Nagourney is an internationally recognized pioneer in cancer research and personalized cancer treatment. Dr. Nagourney and his team at the Nagourney Cancer Institute have developed a laboratory technique called Functional Profiling, that measures how cancer cells respond when they are exposed to a wide variety of drugs and drug combinations. By using this approach, the Nagourney team can determine the best drugs for each patient before they receive them.
Dr. Robert Nagourney
Nagourney Cancer Insitute
+1 800-542-4357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube