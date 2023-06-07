Residents of Washington state are worried about their water after it tested positive for PFAS chemicals
East Selah is Seeking Safe Water!SELAH, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- East Selah is seeking safe water after being exposed to PFAS leaking into their water supply. Pursue PFAS Free is a local organization started by concerned citizens to bring awareness to the community as well as local and state governments.
What are PFAS? Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are synthetic, man-made chemicals used in common household products, industries such as automotive and construction, and in lifesaving technologies such as firefighting foam. PFAS are added to products to increase their effectiveness, such as resistance to heat, water, and oil. While effective, they come with a host of health concerns, which can cause but are not limited to cancer, weakened immune systems, and risks related to weight, metabolism, fertility, and reduced fetal growth. Once heralded as a great leap forward in technology, PFAS have now been labeled a national health crisis - https://www.epa.gov/pfas
Many individuals have been worried about the quality of their local water resources here in Washington State. Pursue PFAS Free is dedicated to spreading awareness about the harmful effects of PFAS contamination, specifically in drinking water. Many people are unaware of the dangers these contaminants pose. PFAS' goal is to shed light on the cancer-causing nature of PFAS and its negative effects, while providing insight on how to reduce exposure to these harmful chemicals. Follow PFAS on social media here - https://www.facebook.com/PursuePFASFree and subscribe to their newsletter!
Pursue PFAS Free is a Washington based non-profit organization founded by Brandi Hyatt dedicated to advancing her community towards access to safe water for homes, livestock, and land impacted by PFAS chemicals. With a deep concern for the wellbeing of her children and community, Brandi was motivated to launch a clean water initiative that could bring about significant and positive transformations. Loyal to the cause, she established Pursue PFAS Free in pursuit of empowering her community to live healthier, more informed lives.
####
Brandi
Pursue PFAS Free
info@pursuepfas.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook