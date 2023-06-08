Adam Howard Brings Retirement & Income Radio To Northern Michigan
Adam Howard is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement & Income Radio on WSGW, 790 AM. As the host of the Retirement & Income Radio show, he is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Adam Howard NSSA® is an independent financial professional who is dedicated to helping clients with the four pillars of retirement planning: health, wealth, legacy, and long-term care. Seeing his father lose his health, business, and family home in the crash of 2007 has empowered Adam to help others prepare for the unexpected.
As the Founder and President of Lifeway Retirement Solutions, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his clients, providing them with customized solutions to Medicare, retirement, and legacy planning. He is also the author of "5 Costly Medicare Mistakes to Avoid," a book that has helped many people navigate the complex world of Medicare with greater confidence and clarity. He is proud to help clients remove retirement funds from market volatility and provide them safe solutions that offer principal protection, guaranteed growth rates, and guaranteed income for life.
Join others who have benefited in listening to Adam's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
Adam Howard
Lifeway Retirement Solutions
(248) 459-7038
Adam@Lifewayretirementsolutions.com