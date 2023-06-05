Inter&Co elects Claudia Farkouh Prado to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co, Inc (Inter), (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the premier Super App which provides financial and digital commerce services to more than 26 million customers, today announced the appointment of Claudia Farkouh Prado to its board of directors. Claudia brings over 25 years of expertise in law, M&A, corporate leadership, value creation, and risk management.



Claudia is currently an independent board member of B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, the main financial exchange in Brazil, where she also serves as a coordinator on its Governance and Nomination Committee, and is a member of its Personnel and Compensation Committee and Sustainability Committee. At leading global law firm Baker McKenzie, Claudia was a member of the board of directors, president of Latin America, and on the Global Finance Committee and Global Diversity Committees. She also served on the advisory board of TrustWomen (Thompson Reuters Foundation).

Previously, Claudia was a managing partner at Trench Rossi Watanabe Advogados, where she oversaw the M&A and Private Equity practice groups in Latin America, and specialized in M&A in Brazil and in the United States. Also experienced in the non-profit sector, she was a member of the Fiscal Council of the Instituto de Responsabilidade Social Sírio-Libanês and is currently a member of the Governance Council of B3 Social.

“Claudia’s nomination aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities – encompassing growth, efficiency, and profitability,” said João Vitor Menin, Inter&Co CEO. “With her extensive experience, she will play a pivotal role for the company, particularly in driving our ESG initiatives and overseeing matters related to the People and Compensation Committee. These areas are essential in enhancing our operational efficiency to further advance our business.”

Inter&Co's board of directors has 10 members, including five independent directors. A full list of Inter&Co’s board members and their bios can be found at: https://ri.bancointer.com.br/en/corporate-governance/board-of-directors-executives-and-committees/.

About Inter&Co

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. Inter is the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 26 million customers. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

Contacts:

Ideal

Amanda Shareghi

M +1 831 818 2893 / +1 213 631 5437

amanda.shareghi@ideal.pr

Catarina Lacarte

M +55 11 991351244

catarina.lacarte@ideal.pr

inter@idealhks.com