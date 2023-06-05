Submit Release
California’s CARE Court Marks a Paradigm Shift for Those Living With Mental Health Disabilities and Substance Use Disorders

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a policy framework for developing Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court in all of California’s 58 counties, which could place Californians living with mental health disabilities and substance use disorders who experience homelessness and/or incarceration under court-ordered treatment.

