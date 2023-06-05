Join EU Green Week Conference on 6-7 June – war damage in Ukraine among main topics

The European Commission invites wider audiences to join the EU Green Week Conference 2023 on 6-7 June.

Policy debates on ‘Delivering a Net-Zero World’, theme and expert workshops with invited speakers from the world of politics, business, NGOs, and academia will be web streamed.

On the first day, sessions will focus on latest policy developments in the areas of biodiversity, circular economy, and zero pollution.

The first panel discussion on this day will focus on the impact of the Russian war against Ukraine – environmental damage, priority challenges and plans for restoration. The opening debate and this panel will also be available in Ukrainian.

Sessions on the second day, zooming in on more technical or specialised topics, have a more expert audience in mind.

The programme of the conference is available on this link.

