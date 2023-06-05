Submit Release
Azerbaijan: Eurovillage on 10 June in Lankaran

The ‘Eurovillage’ event, organised by the European Union, will take place this year on 10 June, in Lankaran, a city in Azerbaijan, on the coast of the Caspian Sea, near the southern border with Iran.

All residents of Lankaran and the surrounding regions are welcome to join the event. The programme consists of fun activities and learning about the cultures and traditions of the European Union countries.

The concert, which will take place as part of the festival, will feature a folklore group ‘Nənələr’ and Chinara Malikzade.

