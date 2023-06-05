Meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani

TAJIKISTAN, June 5 - On June 5, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon received the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani.

At the meeting, the current state and prospects for cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank was the subject of discussion.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank over the 30 years of partnership, including the fact that this financial institution has allocated more than 2.7 billion US dollars for the implementation of 116 projects in various areas of activity of our state.

Ms. Antonella Bassani mentioned about the significant opportunities of Tajikistan in the production and export of clean and renewable electricity and, on this basis, the "green" economy, reaffirmed the readiness of the World Bank to support Tajikistan's contribution to the global climate change agenda.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on attracting more investment from partners in the development of healthcare, education, social protection, water supply and irrigation, access of the population to high-quality products, as well as for the development of the digital economy.

Support for the continuation of economic reforms, financing for the development of the energy sector and ensuring food security were regarded as effective cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank.

Regarding the difficult situation of today's world and the strengthening of adverse affects, it was considered necessary to establish the implementation of permanent reforms to prevent and reduce the impact of threats and negative factors affecting the national economy.

The interlocutors also had an engaging conversation on other issues of mutual interest.