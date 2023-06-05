Trade mission to U.S. builds on momentum in B.C.’s life-sciences sector

CANADA, June 5 - To attract more investment to B.C.’s life-sciences sector so that more global health-care challenges can be solved locally, Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, is leading a trade mission to the BIO International Convention in Boston.

“In B.C., our competitive advantage is our people and our accomplishments are remarkable. That’s why our life-sciences and biomanufacturing sector is world renowned and growing faster than anywhere else in the country,” Bailey said. “The BIO International Convention is the world’s premier life-sciences event and I’m there to let everyone know that British Columbia is rapidly becoming a global powerhouse for innovation in health-care solutions.”

BIO runs from June 5-8, 2023. This is Bailey’s third trade mission since being sworn into the role.

In Boston, Bailey will showcase B.C.’s new Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy, which makes investments in people and infrastructure, creating partnerships that see developments through, from discovery to clinical trials, to manufacturing.

“We are proud to join Minister Bailey and fellow B.C. life sciences companies as part of the Province’s largest-ever delegation at BIO,” said Tamer Mohamed, chief executive officer, Aspect Biosystems. “Attending this annual event is key to fostering global partnerships that propel the growth of our entire ecosystem, and having government support sends a strong signal about the importance of B.C.’s life-sciences sector.”

On Monday, June 5, Bailey delivers remarks at the official opening of the Canada Pavilion at BIO, and at Life Sciences BC’s opening reception where B.C. delegates will promote common goals and a Team B.C. approach at the convention. She will also take part in a panel discussion with four other provincial economic development ministers to discuss new ways to grow the sector.

The trade mission also includes meetings between Bailey and private-sector companies like Moderna, Merck, AstraZeneca, Glaxo-Smith-Kline and Roche Canada to advance further investment into B.C.

“B.C. will have its largest-ever delegation at this year's BIO,” said Wendy Hurlburt, president and chief executive officer, Life Sciences BC. “Minister Bailey's leadership at this globally pre-eminent biotech conference underscores the Province’s ongoing commitment to the sector and its ability to diversify the economy, create jobs and advance patient care. Provincial engagement is pivotal for attracting investment and fostering a competitive life-sciences ecosystem, benefiting all British Columbians.”

Bailey will also promote the province to leading venture-capital investors with an interest in B.C., with the Consul General of Canada overseeing the New England states to explore opportunities to promote the province in the region.

Supporting B.C.’s life-sciences and biomanufacturing sector’s growth is part of the StrongerBC Economic Plan, which is moving British Columbia forward by tackling the challenges of today, while growing an innovative and sustainable economy that works for everyone.

Quick Facts:

This trade mission builds off the Province’s work to support better health-care solutions and outcomes for British Columbians through the B.C. Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy.

This includes supporting growing companies by providing new access to low-cost wet-lab space and creating a National Biomanufacturing Training Centre to build a talent pool for the industry.

In addition, the Province recently made a joint $300-million contribution with the federal government to AbCellera’s major expansion in Vancouver, which will create more than 400 jobs and provide new training opportunities, while enabling locally invented treatments, in areas such as oncology and immune diseases, to be developed and trialed in B.C.

Learn More:

For information about B.C.’s Life Sciences and Biomanufacturing Strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/technology-innovation/life-sciences-biomanufacturing

For more information about the BIO International Convention, visit: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention