Saskatchewan Continues to Strengthen Ties with United Arab Emirates

Saskatchewan is pleased to welcome a delegation from across Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) representing the Canada-UAE Business Council (CUBC) this week as the province grows our economy and increases investment.

The delegation, representing some of UAE and Canada's significant investment and trade partners will meet with Premier Scott Moe, members of cabinet, and the business community to discuss partnerships, sustainability, energy innovation, agricultural innovation and food security.

“Our province is proud to host the Canada-UAE Business Council this week and promote the sustainable food, fuel and fertilizer that Saskatchewan has to offer,” Moe said. “Thanks to Saskatchewan’s trade office in Dubai, we’ve been working closely with officials in the UAE to strengthen our economic and trading relationship, and we are excited to welcome this delegation to our province.”

Leading the delegation is Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Jean Charest, co-chairs of the CUBC. The delegation is focused on advancing bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and championing climate action ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, being held in Dubai, later this year.

"Canada and the UAE share a strong commitment to sustainability, decarbonization, agricultural innovation and food security," Canada-UAE Business Council President Nour Kechacha said. "Our members are looking forward to meeting with Premier Scott Moe and the Government of Saskatchewan to explore new ways to expand trade and investment, and champion climate action ahead of COP28, in Dubai this fall."

In 2022, Saskatchewan exports were $363.6 million and the province is the UAE's largest supplier of lentils ($278.7 million).

