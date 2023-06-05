ICYMI: Manchin Tours West Virginia to Highlight Deal to Complete the “Most Valuable Pipeline in America”

Submit Release
June 05, 2023

Charleston, WV – This past weekend, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, traveled throughout West Virginia to highlight the enactment of legislation to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) in the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement, the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Senator Manchin began championing the effort to complete the pipeline in February 2022.

On Friday, Senator Manchin stopped at a Mount Hope site that serves as a storage area for pipeline supplies for MVP and held a roundtable in Charleston to discuss the benefits of the pipeline for West Virginians. On Saturday, Senator Manchin visited Bridgeport to see a Mountain Valley Pipeline staging area and speak to workers who will be finishing the construction of the pipeline.

“I am thrilled that Republicans and Democrats came together around this legislation to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline and shore up American energy security,” said Senator Manchin. “This pipeline will lower utility costs for consumers, grow our economy, and make our country stronger all while creating jobs and increasing tax revenue. This is a historic moment for West Virginia as we continue to provide the energy the rest of the nation relies on and proudly serve as America’s energy MVP.” 

The Mountain Valley Pipeline will create more than 2,500 jobs to finish construction, generate $50 million in tax revenue and more than $175 million in royalties for West Virginia landowners.

You just read:

