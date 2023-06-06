HIP Video Promo presents: Ron Brunk shares the video for electro-punk groove "FIVE LIGHTS"

With over 20 albums under his belt, Ron Brunk has stories to tell. He's now sharing the electro-punk groove "FIVE LIGHTS" with an exhilarating video to match.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific singer-songwriter Ron Brunk has stories to tell—and an inexhaustible arsenal of ways to tell them.

Raised between opposite poles of West Virginia, he grew up on a changing diet of coal-miner’s tales, Yankee folk, rock n roll, and poetry. Skipping class to go to the library, he consumed the classics and internalized their ability to communicate human truth. After memorizing hundreds of chords on a guitar sent to him by his troubadour father, he combined his music and lyrics and never looked back. His songs tell our common stories through stories from his own life: the death of a friend at a young age, couples dissolving and rekindling love, epic tales of war and ruin…

Now, with over 20 albums under his belt that range from folk to rock to electronic to country, Brunk still unearths new ways to holler at the wind, mourn for the victims, and cherish the subtleties of life. Find yourself in his music, and know there’s always more to discover down the Ron Brunk rabbit hole.

With exuberant abundance, Ron Brunk comes to us with three thought-provoking pieces from his massive catalog of songs. First up, the literate, electro-punk groove “FIVE LIGHTS” riffs on a theme from Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. While the world begs us to submit to the truths it constructs, Brunk proposes an equally resilient internal revolt. Where they say there are five lights, we’ll always know there are four. Let yourself trance along with the music video for “FIVE LIGHTS” as you explore your unquestioned biases. Splicing together war footage and high-tech dystopian imaginings, Brunk explores the potential consequences of allowing ourselves denial of our personal truths.

