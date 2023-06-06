A new cost-effective and secure payment solution to replace card acquiring is now available for iGaming companies
Blackcatcard’s newest b2b project, Blackcatpay, was presented at two iGaming events: Mare Balticum in Riga and CasinoBeats Summit in Malta.MALTA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackcatcard’s newest b2b project, Blackcatpay, was presented at two iGaming events: Mare Balticum in Riga (Latvia) and CasinoBeats Summit in Malta. Olegs Cernisevs, CTO of Blackcatcard, spoke at both events, sharing the company’s experience of working with regulated industries.
“We have created a state-of-the-art payment gateway. Any online business can use it; however, our experience working with regulated industries gives us unique advantages for integrating with iGaming, betting, and crypto companies. We know all the challenges and needs of these companies. Talking to industry leaders at such events as Mare Balticum and CasinoBeats Summit helps us to create an even more tailored product”, – said Olegs Cernisevs, CTO of Blackcatcard.
Blackcatpay is based on intra-bank transfers. It's a cost-efficient alternative to card acquiring and can be used by clients from almost every jurisdiction. Technically, when making a purchase, the client does not use a payment card but direct deposits from the bank account. This payment type can be finalized almost immediately.
Another crucial feature is the lack of obligatory deposits that often take place with payment providers. With Blackcatpay, the money is delivered directly from the consumer to the business and vice versa. Blackcatcard doesn’t charge a fee for accessing the money. Funds are available immediately.
The issuer of Blackcatcard, Papaya Ltd., is based in Malta. It gives certain benefits to users of Blackcatpay. First of all, there are no limited MCCs. Secondly, there is no risk of chargeback for iGaming businesses due to the account-to-account nature of the payments.
With all these benefits, companies using Blackcatcard’s payment solution enjoy higher customer trust. This trust turns into consistent purchasing ability, which leads to an increased retention rate. To secure higher customer satisfaction, Blackcatcard invests in additional benefits for casino players. This includes cashback for replenishing gaming accounts, bonuses for playing on a gambling platform, additional bonuses for withdrawals from the casino to the Blackcatcard account, and various other perks.
Olegs Cernisevs added: “Talking to key market players, we found out that the loyalty aspect is also very important to them. That‘s why we are happy to create co-branded promo campaigns and offer various perks to users“.
