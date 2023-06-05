Submit Release
IDT Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- EPS increases to $0.27 per share on revenue of $299 million

NEWARK, NJ, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, today reported results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2023, the three months ended April 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

(Throughout this release, unless otherwise noted, results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (3Q23) are compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 (3Q22). All earnings per share (EPS) and other ‘per share’ results are per diluted share.)

  • National Retail Solutions (NRS) added approximately 1,600 net active point-of-sale (POS) terminals and 1,600 net NRS Pay Accounts during 3Q23 to end the quarter with 23,900 active terminals and 14,100 NRS Pay accounts. Recurring revenue* increased 65% to $16.5 million.
  • net2phone subscription revenue* increased 20% to $17.1 million. net2phone added approximately 13,000 net seats during the quarter to end 3Q23 with approximately 340,000 seats served.
  • BOSS Money remittance revenue increased 29% to $19.4 million. Volume increased by 38% to 3.28 million transactions.
  • Consolidated revenue decreased 9% to $299 million while consolidated direct cost of revenue decreased 15% to $210 million.
  • Consolidated income from operations decreased to $10.4 million from $13.3 million, including the impact of a $3.9 million charge in the Traditional Communications segment resulting from a legal settlement.
  • Net income attributable to IDT increased to $6.9 million from $4.8 million.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA** increased 14% to $20.5 million.
  • EPS increased 50% to $0.27 from $0.18. Non-GAAP EPS** more than doubled to $0.46 from $0.22.
  • During 3Q23, IDT repurchased 76,694 shares of its Class B common stock in the open market for approximately $2.5 million. During the first nine months of FY 2023, IDT repurchased 280,130 shares in the open market for approximately $7.5 million.

*See ‘Explanation of Key Performance Metrics’ at the end of this release.

**Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures intended to provide useful information that supplements IDT’s or the relevant segment’s results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release for an explanation of these terms and their respective reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

REMARKS BY SHMUEL JONAS, CEO

“For the third quarter of our 2023 fiscal year, IDT generated year-over-year increases in gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and EPS highlighted by the continued expansion of our three high growth, high-margin businesses and by the relatively resilient cash-flows from our Traditional Communications segment, even as revenue from this segment continued to decline.

“NRS added new POS terminals and payment processing accounts at a record pace this quarter, and achieved solid year-over-year increases in all three of its recurring revenue verticals as well as in recurring revenue per terminal. Advertising revenue decreased sequentially due to seasonal reductions in demand and the advertising industry’s pull-back – particularly in the digital out-of-home segment. Behind the scenes, we are enhancing our advertising platform and diversifying our network partnerships to pursue new opportunities both within and outside of the digital out-of-home market. This foundational work should pay off when advertising demand rebounds. Given our success in accelerating the pace of new payment processing account sign-ups, increasing merchant services’ ARPU, and bringing new premium features to our platform, we expect that NRS will continue to perform extremely well.

“net2phone increased its subscription revenue by 20% year-over-year while approaching cash-flow break-even. In the coming weeks, we expect to launch exciting new offerings and features that will help to build on our momentum, including net2phone AI, which includes powerful analytic tools powered by artificial intelligence technology.

“At BOSS Money, remittance volume increased by 38% year over year driving a 29% revenue increase. I am especially pleased by the robust growth of BOSS Money’s retail channel over the past few quarters. Throughout the rest of the BOSS ecosystem - the synergies between retail and direct-to-consumer drive better economics than we could achieve with a single-channel approach. We believe that the same will be true for the money remittance business. For that reason, we continue to focus on retail channel expansion as we invest to achieve scale and long-term profitability.

“With our diverse mix of businesses, backed by a solid balance sheet and with no debt, IDT is positioned to continue delivering solid results across a wide variety of economic conditions while returning value to our stockholders.”

RESULTS BY SEGMENT

    NRS     net2phone     Fintech     Traditional Communications  
(In millions)   3Q23     2Q23     3Q22     3Q23     2Q23     3Q22     3Q23     2Q23     3Q22     3Q23     2Q23     3Q22  
Revenue   $ 18.1     $ 19.8     $ 11.4     $ 18.4     $ 17.8     $ 15.6     $ 21.8     $ 20.3     $ 17.2     $ 241.0     $ 256.0     $ 284.2  
Direct cost of revenue   $ 2.6     $ 2.2     $ 1.7     $ 3.0     $ 3.0     $ 2.6     $ 9.2     $ 8.0     $ 6.6     $ 195.4     $ 209.1     $ 236.6  
SG&A expense   $ 12.8     $ 11.6     $ 8.4     $ 14.4     $ 14.0     $ 13.8     $ 13.2     $ 12.8     $ 11.2     $ 26.0     $ 27.3     $ 27.6  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 2.1     $ 5.4     $ 1.1     $ (0.4 )   $ (0.6 )   $ (2.3 )   $ (1.3 )   $ (0.8 )   $ (1.1 )   $ 12.9     $ 17.0     $ 17.6  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2.7     $ 6.0     $ 1.3     $ 1.0     $ 0.8     $ (0.9 )   $ (0.6 )   $ (0.5 )   $ (0.5 )   $ 19.7     $ 19.6     $ 20.0  


National Retail Solutions (NRS)

In 3Q23 and 3Q22, the NRS segment contributed 6.0% and 3.5% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

National Retail Solutions (NRS)
(Terminals and accounts at end of period. $ in millions, except for revenue per terminal)
    3Q23     2Q23     3Q22     3Q23-3Q22 change %  
Terminals and payment processing accounts                                
Active POS terminals     23,900       22,400       17,900       +34%  
Payment processing accounts     14,100       12,500       9,200       +53%  
                                 
Recurring revenue                                
Merchant Services and other   $ 8.7     $ 7.4     $ 4.8       +82%  
Advertising and Data   $ 5.8     $ 9.0     $ 3.7       +54%  
SaaS Fees   $ 2.1     $ 1.9     $ 1.5       +41%  
Total recurring revenue   $ 16.5     $ 18.3     $ 10.0       +65%  
POS Terminal Sales   $ 1.6     $ 1.5     $ 1.4       +12%  
Total revenue   $ 18.1     $ 19.8     $ 11.4       +59%  
                                 
Monthly average recurring revenue per terminal*   $ 237     $ 283     $ 193       +23%  
                                 
Income from operations   $ 2.1     $ 5.4     $ 1.1       +93%  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2.7     $ 6.0     $ 1.3       +110%  

Take-Aways:

  • Sequentially, NRS added 1,570 net active terminals in 3Q23 – slightly ahead of the prior quarter’s record pace.
  • Sequentially, NRS added 1,609 net payment processing accounts in 3Q23, also a record increase.
  • Merchant Services, Advertising and Data, and SaaS Fees all achieved robust year-over-year revenue increases. Industry-wide seasonality and advertising demand weakness resulted in a sequential decrease in Advertising and Data revenue and in monthly average recurring revenue per terminal.

net2phone

net2phone
(Seats in thousands at end of period. $ in millions)
    3Q23     2Q23     3Q22     3Q23-3Q22
Change %, $ 		 
Seats     340       327       279       +22%  
                                 
Revenue                                
Subscription revenue   $ 17.1     $ 16.3     $ 14.3       +20%  
Other revenue   $ 1.3     $ 1.5     $ 1.3       (2 )%
Total Revenue   $ 18.4     $ 17.8     $ 15.6       +18%  
                                 
Loss from operations   $ (0.4 )   $ (0.6 )   $ (2.3 )     +$1.9  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1.0     $ 0.8     $ (0.9 )     +$1.9  


In 3Q23 and 3Q22, the net2phone segment accounted for 6.2% and 4.7% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

Take-Aways:

  • The growth in net2phone’s seats-served reflected balanced geographic expansion across key markets led by the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico.
  • net2phone continued to make progress toward operating profitability. Its loss from operations narrowed to $0.4 million as the business, across all regions, continues to scale. net2phone’s SG&A, expressed as a percentage of revenue, declined from 89% to 78%.
  • In April, net2phone announced a strategic partnership with Bridgepointe, a leading tech advisory firm. Bridgepointe is now offering net2phone’s cloud communications solutions to its mid-market and enterprise clients.

Fintech

In 3Q23 and 3Q22, the Fintech segment contributed 7.3% and 5.2% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

Fintech
(Transactions in thousands. $ in millions except for revenue per transaction)
    3Q23     2Q23     3Q22     3Q23-3Q22
Change %, $ 		 
BOSS Money Transactions     3,281       3,061       2,371       +38%  
                                 
Fintech Revenue                                
BOSS Money   $ 19.4     $ 17.6     $ 15.1       +29%  
Other   $ 2.4     $ 2.7     $ 2.1       +10%  
Total Revenue   $ 21.8     $ 20.3     $ 17.2       +27%  
                                 
Average revenue per transaction*   $ 5.93     $ 5.77     $ 6.36       (7 )%
                                 
Loss from operations   $ (1.3 )   $ (0.8 )   $ (1.1 )   $ (0.2 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (0.6 )   $ (0.5 )   $ (0.5 )   $ (0.1 )


Take-Aways:

  • BOSS Money transaction volumes increased 38% compared to the year ago quarter with similar contributions from both retail and digital channels.
  • The year-over-year decrease in BOSS Money’s average revenue per transaction was due to unusually favorable, but temporary, foreign exchange spread opportunities in certain corridors in the year-ago quarter.

Traditional Communications

In 3Q23 and 3Q22, the Traditional Communications segment accounted for 80.5% and 86.6% of IDT’s consolidated revenue, respectively.

Traditional Communications
($ in millions)
    3Q23     2Q23     3Q22     3Q23-3Q22

 

Change % 		 
Revenue                                
IDT Digital Payments   $ 101.0     $ 106.1     $ 115.9       (13 )%
BOSS Revolution Calling   $ 77.6     $ 82.8     $ 91.8       (15 )%
IDT Global   $ 54.5     $ 58.6     $ 67.1       (19 )%
Other   $ 7.9     $ 8.5     $ 9.4       (17 %)
Total Revenue   $ 241.0     $ 256.0     $ 284.2       (15 )%
                                 
Income from operations   $ 12.9     $ 17.0     $ 17.6       (27 )%
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 19.7     $ 19.6     $ 20.0       (2 )%


Take-Aways:

  • As in the prior quarter, the year-over-year decrease in IDT Digital Payments revenue was due to the deterioration of a key international mobile top-up corridor that was particularly impactful to sales in the lower margin wholesale and retail channels.
  • The decreases in BOSS Revolution Calling and IDT Global’s carrier services revenues reflected the long-standing industry-wide decline in the paid minute calling markets and were in-line with expectations.
  • During 3Q23, IDT Digital Payments launched Zendit, a cloud-based, prepaid-as-a-service platform enabling businesses to easily and quickly add a curated menu of airtime top-ups and other cross-border prepaid offerings to their apps and websites. Subsequently, the Zendit team has formed new strategic alliances globally, expanded its catalog to over 15,000 digital offerings, and onboarded its initial customers.
  • Income from operations decreased mostly due to the impact of a $3.9 million charge resulting from the settlement of an indemnification claim resulting from a legal settlement.

NOTES ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated results for all periods presented include corporate overhead. Corporate G&A expense in 3Q23 increased to $2.3 million from $1.8 million in 3Q22 reflecting higher employee compensation and stock-based compensation expense.

As of April 30, 2023, IDT held $138.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, debt securities, and current equity investments. Current assets totaled $390.0 million and current liabilities totaled $301.7 million. IDT had no outstanding debt at quarter end.

Net cash used in operating activities during 3Q23 was $6.9 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.6 million during 3Q22. Exclusive of changes in customer deposit balances at IDT’s Gibraltar-based bank, net cash used in operating activities during 3Q23 was $4.3 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $9.6 million during 3Q22. The decline in operating cash generation is due almost entirely to the timing of certain working capital movements.

Capital expenditures increased to $5.5 million in 3Q23 from $4.8 million in 3Q22.

IDT EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

This release is available for download in the “Investors & Media” section of the IDT Corporation website (https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media) and has been filed on a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern today with management’s discussion of results followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call (participant access code: 568841).

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 19, 2023. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay number: 48437. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website.

ABOUT IDT:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to contact and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money international remittance, IDT Digital Payments and BOSS Revolution international calling services make sending money, paying for products and services, and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone’s communications-as-a-service solutions provide businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Global and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications service enterprises to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

IDT Corporation Investor Relations
Bill Ulrey
william.ulrey@idt.net
973-438-3838


IDT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    April 30,
2023 		    July 31,
2022
    (Unaudited)      
    (in thousands, except per share data)
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 90,722     $ 98,352
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     94,321       91,210
Debt securities     41,987       22,303
Equity investments     5,776       17,091
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,133 at April 30, 2023 and $5,882 at July 31, 2022     65,942       64,315
Disbursement prefunding     40,428       21,057
Prepaid expenses     15,575       17,526
Other current assets     35,211       30,773
               
Total current assets     389,962       362,627
Property, plant, and equipment, net     39,083       36,866
Goodwill     26,596       26,380
Other intangibles, net     8,483       9,609
Equity investments     10,263       7,426
Operating lease right-of-use assets     6,141       7,210
Deferred income tax assets, net     27,501       36,701
Other assets     10,197       10,275
               
Total assets   $ 518,226     $ 497,094
               
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity              
Current liabilities:              
Trade accounts payable   $ 29,715     $ 29,080
Accrued expenses     109,177       117,109
Deferred revenue     33,910       36,531
Customer deposits     86,111       85,764
Other current liabilities     42,762       36,588
               
Total current liabilities     301,675       305,072
Operating lease liabilities     3,572       4,606
Other liabilities     3,527       6,588
               
Total liabilities     308,774       316,266
Commitments and contingencies              
Redeemable noncontrolling interest     10,449       10,191
Equity:              
IDT Corporation stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000; no shares issued          
Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 3,272 shares issued and 1,574 shares outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022     33       33
Class B common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 27,798 and 27,725 shares issued and 23,892 and 24,112 shares outstanding at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively     278       277
Additional paid-in capital     300,328       296,005
Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 1,698 and 1,698 shares of Class A common stock and 3,906 and 3,613 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively     (109,410 )     (101,565
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (14,475 )     (11,305
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     16,685       (15,830
               
Total IDT Corporation stockholders’ equity     193,439       167,615
Noncontrolling interests     5,564       3,022
               
Total equity     199,003       170,637
               
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity   $ 518,226     $ 497,094


IDT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
April 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
April 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
       
Revenues   $ 299,295     $ 328,353     $ 935,047     $ 1,035,494  
Costs and expenses:                                
Direct cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)     210,250       247,565       664,281       796,516  
Selling, general and administrative (i)     68,574       62,772       202,591       183,948  
Depreciation and amortization     5,185       4,509       14,986       13,333  
Severance     145             458       67  
                                 
Total costs and expenses     284,154       314,846       882,316       993,864  
Other operating expense, net     (4,764 )     (179 )     (3,948 )     (709 )
                                 
Income from operations     10,377       13,328       48,783       40,921  
Interest income, net     709       85       2,029       217  
Other expense, net     (382 )     (5,068 )     (2,610 )     (24,234 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     10,704       8,345       48,202       16,904  
Provision for income taxes     (2,960 )     (3,239 )     (12,594 )     (5,887 )
                                 
Net income     7,744       5,106       35,608       11,017  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (854 )     (335 )     (3,093 )     (1,231 )
                                 
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 6,890     $ 4,771     $ 32,515     $ 9,786  
                                 
Earnings per share attributable to IDT Corporation common stockholders:                                
Basic   $ 0.27     $ 0.18     $ 1.27     $ 0.38  
                                 
Diluted   $ 0.27     $ 0.18     $ 1.27     $ 0.37  
                                 
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:                                
Basic     25,518       25,901       25,544       25,706  
                                 
Diluted     25,612       26,205       25,589       26,455  
                                 
(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses   $ 1,679     $ 1,245     $ 3,537     $ 1,840  


IDT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended
April 30, 		 
    2023     2022  
    (in thousands)  
Operating activities                
Net income   $ 35,608     $ 11,017  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     14,986       13,333  
Deferred income taxes     9,200       4,624  
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable     1,180       1,578  
Net unrealized loss from marketable securities     3,151       19,705  
Stock-based compensation     3,537       1,840  
Other     2,114       3,486  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Trade accounts receivable     (2,084 )     (8,461 )
Disbursement prefunding, prepaid expenses, other current assets, and other assets     (27,043 )     (20,504 )
Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses, other current liabilities, and other liabilities     (6,220 )     (2,566 )
Customer deposits at IDT Financial Services Limited (Gibraltar-based bank)     (2,570 )     (9,843 )
Deferred revenue     (3,160 )     (948 )
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities     28,699       13,261  
Investing activities                
Capital expenditures     (16,033 )     (13,794 )
Purchase of convertible preferred stock in equity method investment     (168 )     (1,051 )
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired           (7,546 )
Purchases of debt securities and equity investments     (44,166 )     (11,277 )
Proceeds from maturities and sales of debt securities and redemptions of equity investments     34,309       7,752  
                 
Net cash used in investing activities     (26,058 )     (25,916 )
Financing activities                
Distributions to noncontrolling interests     (293 )     (359 )
Proceeds from other liabilities     300       2,301  
Repayment of other liabilities.     (2,031 )     (1,319 )
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility     2,383       2,566  
Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility.     (2,383 )     (2,566 )
Proceeds from sale of redeemable equity in subsidiary           10,000  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     172       137  
Repurchases of Class B common stock     (7,845 )     (12,832 )
                 
Net cash used in financing activities     (9,697 )     (2,072 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents     2,537       (14,093 )
                 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents     (4,519 )     (28,820 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     189,562       226,916  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 185,043     $ 198,096  
                 
                 
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities                
Conversion of equity method investment’s secured promissory notes into convertible preferred stock   $ 4,038     $  
                 
Stock issued to certain executive officers for bonus payments   $ 615     $  
                 
Liabilities incurred for acquisitions   $     $ 7,849  
                 
Shares of the Company’s Class B common stock issued for acquisition   $     $ 1,000  
                 
Cashless exercise of stock options in exchange for shares of the Company’s Class B common stock   $     $ 14,930  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 and 2022

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), IDT also disclosed for 3Q23, 2Q23, and 3Q22, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS), both of which are non-GAAP measures.

Generally, a non-GAAP measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

IDT’s measure of non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the diluted weighted-average shares. IDT’s measure of non-GAAP net income starts with net income attributable to IDT in accordance with GAAP and adds severance expense, stock-based compensation, and other operating expense, and deducts other operating gains. These additions and subtractions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 periods.

Management believes that IDT’s Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS are measures which provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses and non-routine gains and losses that may not be indicative of IDT’s or the relevant segment’s core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to IDT’s competitors. Disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, IDT has historically reported similar financial measures and believes such measures are commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance, therefore the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the GAAP measures income (loss) from operations and net income, on a segment and/or consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to the segments’ and IDT's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or capitalized in prior periods. IDT’s Adjusted EBITDA, which is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, is a useful indicator of its current performance.

Severance expense is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. Severance expense is reflective of decisions made by management in each period regarding the aspects of IDT’s and its segments’ businesses to be focused on in light of changing market realities and other factors. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of IDT’s core and continuing operations.

Other operating gain (expense), net, which is a component of income (loss) from operations, is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. Other operating gain (expense), net primarily includes gains from the write-off of a contingent consideration liabilities, legal fees net of insurance claims related to Straight Path Communications Inc.’s stockholders’ class action, and expense for the indemnification of a net2phone cable telephony customer related to a legal settlement. From time-to-time, IDT may have gains or incur costs related to non-routine legal and other matters, however, these various items generally do not occur each quarter. IDT believes the gain and losses from these non-routine matters are not components of IDT’s or the relevant segment’s core operating results.

Stock-based compensation recognized by IDT and other companies may not be comparable because of the variety of types of awards as well as the various valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from IDT’s calculation of non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results per share of IDT’s core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for IDT for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees’ compensation that impacts their performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, income (loss) from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, IDT’s measurements of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which are, (a) for Adjusted EBITDA, income (loss) from operations for IDT’s reportable segments and net income for IDT on a consolidated basis, and (b) for non-GAAP EPS, diluted earnings per share.

IDT Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA  
(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions

    Total IDT Corporation     Traditional Communica-tions     net2phone     NRS     Fintech     Corporate  
Three Months Ended April 30, 2023
(3Q23) 		                                               
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 6.9                                          
Adjustments:                                                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     0.9                                          
Net income     7.7                                          
Provision for income taxes     3.0                                          
Income before income taxes     10.7                                          
Interest income, net     (0.7 )                                        
Other expense, net               0.4                                                                                            
Income (loss) from operations     10.4     $ 12.9     $ (0.4 )   $ 2.1     $ (1.3 )   $ (2.9 )
Depreciation and amortization     5.2       2.5       1.4       0.6       0.7       -  
Severance     0.1       0.1       -       -       -       -  
Other operating expense, net     4.8       4.1       -       -       -       0.6  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20.5     $ 19.7     $ 1.0     $ 2.7     $ (0.6 )   $ (2.3 )


    Total IDT Corporation     Traditional Communica-tions     net2phone     NRS     Fintech     Corporate  
Three Months Ended January 31, 2023
(2Q23) 		                                               
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 14.6                                          
Adjustments:                                                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     0.7                                          
Net income     15.3                                          
Provision for income taxes     5.3                                          
Income before income taxes     20.6                                          
Interest income, net     (0.8 )                                        
Other income, net               (1.6 )                                                                                              
Income (loss) from operations     18.2     $ 17.0     $ (0.6 )   $ 5.4     $ (0.8 )   $ (2.8 )
Depreciation and amortization     5.0       2.4       1.4       0.6       0.7       -  
Severance     0.2       0.2       -       -       -       -  
Other operating (gain) expense, net     -       -       -       -       (0.3 )     0.3  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 23.4     $ 19.6     $ 0.8     $ 6.0     $ (0.5 )   $ (2.5 )

IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) in millions. Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions.

    Total IDT Corporation     Traditional Communica-tions     net2phone     NRS     Fintech     Corporate  
Three Months Ended April 30, 2022
(3Q22) 		                                               
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 4.8                                          
Adjustments:                                                
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     0.3                                          
Net income     5.1                                          
Provision for income taxes     3.2                                          
Income before income taxes     8.3                                          
Interest income, net     (0.1 )                                        
Other expense, net                 5.1                                                                                           
Income (loss) from operations     13.3     $ 17.6     $ (2.3 )   $ 1.1     $ (1.1 )   $ (2.0 )
Depreciation and amortization     4.5       2.4       1.3       0.2       0.6       -  
Other operating expense, net     0.2       -       -       -       -       0.2  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 18.0     $ 20.0     $ (0.9 )   $ 1.3     $ (0.5 )   $ (1.8 )

IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Earnings per share to Non-GAAP EPS

(unaudited) in millions, except per share data. Figures may not foot due to rounding to millions.

      3Q23       2Q23       3Q22  
                         
Net income attributable to IDT Corporation   $ 6.9     $ 14.6     $ 4.8  
Adjustments (add) subtract:                        
Stock-based compensation     (1.7 )     (1.3 )     (1.2 )
Severance expense     (0.1 )     (0.2 )     -  
Other operating expense, net     (4.8 )     -       (0.2 )
Total adjustments     (6.6 )     (1.5 )     (1.4 )
Income tax effect of total adjustments     (1.8 )     (0.4 )     (0.6 )
      4.8       1.1       0.8  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 11.7     $ 15.7     $ 5.6  
                         
Earnings per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.27     $ 0.57     $ 0.18  
Total adjustments     0.19       0.05       0.04  
Non-GAAP - basic   $ 0.46     $ 0.62     $ 0.22  
                         
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of basic earnings per share     25.5       25.5       25.9  
                         
Diluted   $ 0.27     $ 0.57     $ 0.18  
Total adjustments     0.19       0.05       0.04  
Non-GAAP - diluted   $ 0.46     $ 0.62     $ 0.22  
                         
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of diluted earnings per share     25.6       25.5       26.2  


*Explanation of Key Performance Metrics

NRS’ recurring revenue is NRS’ revenue in accordance with GAAP excluding revenue from POS terminal sales.

NRS’ Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal is a financial metric. Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal is calculated by dividing NRS’ recurring revenue by the average number of active POS terminals during the period. The average number of active POS terminals is calculated by adding the beginning and ending number of active POS terminals during the period and dividing by two. NRS’ recurring revenue divided by the average number of active POS terminals is divided by three when the period is a fiscal quarter. Monthly Average Recurring Revenue per Terminal is useful for comparisons of NRS’ revenue per customer to prior periods and to competitors and others in the market, as well as for forecasting future revenue from the customer base.

BOSS Money’s Average Revenue per Transaction is also a financial metric. Average Revenue per Transaction is calculated by dividing BOSS Money’s revenue in accordance with GAAP by the number of transactions during the period. Average Revenue per Transaction is useful for comparisons of BOSS Money’s revenue per transaction to prior periods and to competitors and others in the market, as well as for forecasting future revenue based on transaction trends.

net2phone’s subscription revenue is its revenue in accordance with GAAP excluding its equipment revenue and revenue generated by a legacy SIP trunking offering in Brazil. net2phone’s cloud communications offerings are priced on a per-seat basis, with customers paying based on the number of users in their organization. The number of seats served and subscription revenue trends and comparisons between periods are used in the analysis of net2phone’s revenues and direct cost of revenues are strong indications of the top-line growth and performance of the business.

# # #


