Lexicon Announces Closing of Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement, Including Full Exercise of Options to Purchase Additional Shares

Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $143.7 Million from Public Offering and Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the closing of Lexicon’s previously announced public offering and concurrent private placement of shares of its common stock. The closing included the issuance and sale of an additional 3,588,705 shares of common stock to the underwriters pursuant to the full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares. After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares of common stock sold in the public offering was 27,513,410, and total gross proceeds from the public offering were approximately $71.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.



An affiliate of Invus, L.P., Lexicon’s largest shareholder, also exercised in full its option to purchase an additional 3,622,832 shares of common stock in connection with the concurrent private placement. After giving effect to the full exercise of the purchaser’s option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares of common stock sold in the concurrent private placement was 27,775,050, and total gross proceeds from the concurrent private placement were approximately $72.2 million, before deducting offering expenses.

Lexicon intends to use a portion of the net proceeds that it will receive from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, to (i) fund the commercial launch of INPEFA™ (sotagliflozin) and (ii) fund the continued research and development of its drug candidates and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Citigroup, Jefferies and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the public offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 6, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on September 14, 2021 (File No. 333-258564). The shares of common stock issued in the concurrent private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and, in each case, in compliance with other applicable securities laws. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by telephone at (877) 821-7388; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon is commercially launching one of these medicines, INPEFATM (sotagliflozin) in the United States, and has a pipeline of other promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about the use of proceeds from the offering are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize INPEFA in heart failure on the timeline and/or at the prices currently contemplated or at all, conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of INPEFA (in other indications), LX9211 and its other drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For Investor Inquiries:

Carrie Siragusa

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

csiragusa@lexpharma.com

For Media Inquiries:

Alina Cocuzza

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

acocuzza@lexpharma.com