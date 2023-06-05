VidMob Establishes a Board of Directors for VidMob Gives to Amplify Social Impact

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob, the creator of the Intelligent Creative platform, announced today the establishment of a board of directors for VidMob Gives, the charitable arm of VidMob. The move represents a deepened commitment to leveraging business as a force for good and ensuring accountability for the self-funded 501(c)(3).



Joining the board are Admas Kanyagia, Laurie Keith, Megamo Nesbit, and Patrice Lumumba Jones, who are all accomplished leaders in their respective fields. The new board members bring diverse skills and expertise to VidMob Gives, with extensive experience in corporate social impact, social innovation, strategy development, partnerships, and impact evaluation.

"I’m incredibly honored to welcome all of our accomplished new board members, and look forward to the impact they will have for Vidmob Gives. Our commitment to leveraging business as a force for good through VidMob Gives has been strong over the past year, and we take immense pride in helping more than 150 non-profits create meaningful and measurable impact around the globe," said Alex Collmer, CEO of VidMob. "I'm excited about going further with Gives, and the formation of the new board will help us do just that."

Admas Kanyagia, VP of Social Impact at Digital Ocean, brings extensive experience in philanthropy, tech for good, sustainability, and ESG programs.

Laurie Keith, VP of Emerging Media & Technology at the Ad Council, is a media and marketing professional with over 17 years of experience in building strategic partnerships and scaling social media for social impact.

Megamo Nesbit, CEO of Megamo Consulting, has a background in nonprofits, corporate philanthropy, and tech start-ups and has repeatedly applied market-driven solutions to bring more robust technology to the global nonprofit sector.

Patrice Lumumba Jones, Chief Creative Officer at Enlight Media, has a distinguished career in publishing and is currently dedicated to social justice and anti-racism work.

"We live at a critical time in the history of the world, and we're dedicated to helping amplify important solutions to make the world more equitable and sustainable. The formation of this board will hold us accountable and help us achieve our goals," said Burr Purnell, Executive Director of VidMob Gives.

VidMob provides the industry-leading creative effectiveness platform that helps brands improve their digital marketing with AI-driven creative data and insights. As the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major digital ad platform, VidMob is committed to giving back. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives funds pro bono creative services for non-profits through VidMob Gives. For more information about VidMob and VidMob Gives, please visit www.vidmob.com and www.vidmob.gives. For media inquiries, please contact press@vidmob.com .

FULL Bio’s below:

Admas Kanyagia – (she/her) is the VP of Social Impact at Digital Ocean, where she is leading philanthropy, tech for good, sustainability, and ESG programs. She was previously the Head of Social Impact at GitHub, where she coordinated the company's philanthropy, employee giving, and product donations to nonprofits, activated the time and expertise of employees, as well as leveraged GitHub’s technology and open-source ecosystem for the social sector. She has spent her entire career in the social sector working to support nonprofits, humanitarian organizations, and funders (philanthropy, government, companies.) She has a Masters degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Bachelors from Stanford University. She lives in Oakland, CA, with her partner, daughter, and a terrier.

Laurie Keith - Laurie Keith is a media and marketing professional with over 17 years of experience in building strategic partnerships, specializing in scaling social media for social impact. As the VP of Emerging Media & Technology at the Ad Council, Laurie leads a new center of excellence where she identifies and establishes new media and technology partners in the metaverse, gaming, and Web 3.0 blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, she oversees partnerships that utilize artificial intelligence and autonomous technology. Laurie has secured partnerships with major social media and tech companies to develop new products and innovative opportunities for Ad Council campaigns. Her accomplishments include wrapping Smokey Bear’s wildfire prevention message on autonomous delivery robots, integrating a new Bullying Prevention emoji into the Apple keyboard, pioneering Ad Council's first foray into VR with a partnership with Oculus For Good, building Ad Council's first Amazon Alexa skill to reduce food waste, and custom in-game integrations with Zynga for Hunger Prevention and Recycling. Laurie resides in the Bay Area with her husband Alec and son Sebastian.

Megamo Nesbit - Megamo Nesbit was most recently the Director of Nonprofit Market Development at Twilio.org, working with mission-driven organizations to increase their impact through communications technology. Megamo's background spans nonprofits, corporate philanthropy, and tech start-ups with repeated success applying market-driven solutions to bring more robust technology to the global nonprofit sector. Megamo was one Change.org's first employees and business development leaders. She also helped establish Salesforce.org's nonprofit program and led business operations at KickStart International. Megamo is currently the CEO of Megamo Consulting.