PolyPid Announces 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement and Transfer of its Listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market

/EIN News/ -- PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced it has received an extension of the period to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC’s ("Nasdaq") minimum bid price rule and approval from Nasdaq to transfer the listing of the ordinary shares of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) from The Nasdaq Global Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market. The transfer will become effective at the opening of business on June 6, 2023.



As previously disclosed, on December 6, 2022, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), as the closing bid price of its Ordinary Shares had been below US$1.00 per Ordinary Share for the previous 30 consecutive business days. The Company was given a period of 180 calendar days, or until June 5, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. In order to be provided with a second 180-day compliance period, the Company submitted an application to transfer the listing of its Ordinary Shares from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company’s Ordinary Shares continue to trade under the symbol “PYPD” and trading of its Ordinary Shares will not be affected by this transfer. The Nasdaq Capital Market is a continuous trading market that operates in substantially the same manner as The Nasdaq Global Market.

The approval of the second compliance period and the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market was based upon the Company meeting the applicable market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Capital Market, except for the bid price requirement, the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary, and additional supporting information provided in its application.

In connection with the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq granted the Company an additional 180-day period (or until December 4, 2023) to regain compliance with the requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) that the bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares meet or exceed US$1.00 per Ordinary Share for at least ten consecutive business days. If at any time during this additional time period the closing bid price of the Company’s security is at least US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com

