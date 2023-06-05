Muse Treatment Provides Couple’s Rehab and Allows Them to Stay Together During Treatment

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Los Angeles, California—A former client who attended rehab at Muse Treatment Center with his wife is praising the program in a five-star review on Google.

“Muse Treatment helped me through my addiction and helped me with my relationship,” wrote Ronnie, the former client. The Muse staff “are very helpful and cared about me and my wife’s recovery,” he wrote in praise.

Couples rehab is a specialty program that not many accredited treatment centers offer. Muse Treatment, a comprehensive substance abuse program with locations throughout Southern California, offers it because of the clear benefits it offers.

When both people in a relationship are struggling with substance abuse, they understand and relate to each other’s condition like no one else and can offer each other the emotional support they need. . When a couple attends the same rehab program, there is a higher chance that the program will be carried out to its completion and thus a higher chance that long-term recovery can take place. Once the partners have completed the rehab program, the support they give each other in the months and years to come can make a significant difference in each person’s long-term goals.

Rehab at Muse Treatment provides couples and singles with everything they need to overcome substance use disorder. The course of treatment usually begins with medically assisted detox, using FDA-approved medication to ease the symptoms of withdrawal. From there, each client receives a customized treatment program that seeks to discover the root causes of their addiction and to learn strategies for beating it.

In therapy, clients learn to resolve conflicts in a healthy way – a critical strategy for everyone, but especially for couples. Substance abuse can be extremely complicated for couples, with relationship issues compounding past feelings. These can build up and spill over, causing rifts between the partners that are difficult to resolve without also resolving the addiction.

Partners in addiction treatment can learn how to be more assertive without coming off as being offensive or insensitive. Through recovery, they build more trust and learn how to be more honest with each other. Muse Treatment’s rehab program helps couples gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of themselves and each other. Through these positive changes, a happier, substance-free way of life can emerge.

Couples at Muse Treatment participate in behavioral therapy programs that focus on overcoming their addiction. Therapy options include all of the best-known treatment models such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, psychoanalysis, dialectical behavioral therapy and behavior modification therapy, among others. Muse Treatment also offers cutting-edge treatments such as neuro-rehabilitation therapy that can assist in relapse prevention and long-term sobriety. Clients take part in both group therapy and one-on-one therapy during their outpatient or inpatient rehab programs in Los Angeles. The program’s staff places emphasis on 12 Step programs because these long-used approaches are a great way to maintain sobriety over the long term. After leaving Muse Treatment, couples often continue to go to meetings in the months and years to come to reinforce their sobriety.

Muse Treatment can take addicted couples safely and comfortably through the recovery process. From helping to deal with the withdrawal symptoms that would otherwise be uncomfortable and even dangerous, to the long-term positive changes that take place through its therapies and whole-patient approach to treatment, couples can work to achieve their sobriety goals. Muse Treatment Center in LA, is also a pet-friendly substance abuse treatment center.

Whether one and one's partner want to reach sobriety together or one is single, comprehensive treatment is available for alcohol dependence or other substance use disorders. Anyone seeking sobriety for themselves or a loved one can visit Muse Treatment or call 866-634-6111.

