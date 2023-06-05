Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO). The lawsuit alleges Funko made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts including: (a) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its ERP software than it was disclosing to investors; (b) having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (c) Funko’s inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on the Company’s EBITDA margin.



If you bought shares of Funko between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Marshall Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website www.holzerlaw.com/case/funko/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 1, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Marshall Dees, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

mdees@holzerlaw.com