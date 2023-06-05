Tape Storage Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%: Straits Research

The global tape storage market size was worth USD 4,779 million in 2021. It is expected to generate USD 9,395 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030), North America commands the leading position in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tape storage is a method of data storage that uses magnetic tape as the recording medium. It is a device that stores computer data and information on magnetic tape for backup and archival purposes. Like a typical tape recorder, a tape drive saves data on a loop of extensible celluloid-like material that can be read and erased. Tape storage is one of the early digital data storage techniques. It continues to be in high demand as a cost-effective, secure, and scalable tape storage technology for the long-term maintenance and protection of infrequently accessed but crucial data.

The key benefits of tape storage are its durability, low cost, and enormous capacity for storing data. Tapes are often less expensive than cloud storage. Further, they are an optimum alternative for more extensive capacity data storage. Tape storage is utilized as a backup in the event of a problem and for long-term data storage. It offers numerous benefits, including long-term storage, improved capacity, low running costs, and exceptional security and safety. The expansion of the worldwide tape storage market is majorly driven by the significant growth of data volumes and the rising use of tape storage by large organizations. In addition, the rise of ransomware attacks on enterprise networks leads to the expansion of the tape storage market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/tape-storage-market/request-sample





Extensive Rise in Data Volumes and the Widescale Use of Tape Storages by Large Organizations Drives the Market for Tape Storage

Traditional business data and information recorded by humans and machines are presently seeing the highest global growth rate. The ever-increasing volume of data is predicted to stimulate demand for tape storage solutions with larger capacity. This boom in the volume of data is partly attributable to the change from paper to digital data storage, which needs efficient storage solutions . Due to the exponential increase rate of data, data preservation is a severe problem; hence, tape storage is frequently used to store data backups in a secure area. This factor is expected to be the leading growth driver for the global tape storage market.

Large organizations are experiencing an exponential expansion in the number of enterprise-grade data and a rise in the demand for backup and archiving storage with a large capacity. In addition, tape storage is the most popular option for large enterprises since it satisfies their low-cost and high-volume data storage needs. Moreover, the establishment of enterprise-grade tape storage development initiatives among major corporations supports the adoption of tape storage in large organizations.

Additionally, there has been a growth in ransomware attacks worldwide. Companies are re-evaluating their data protection technologies and protocols. Thus, archiving to storage tape is one of the best options for such businesses to utilize physical air gaps for ransomware protection. Moreover, many organizations have already used magnetic tape storage technology on their networks. Companies isolate their data from the network and avoid security threats by storing it on separate drives, such as tape drives. This element is a significant development driver for the global market tape storage market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 9.39 billion by 2030 CAGR 7.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Components, Technology, Capacity, Use Case, End-User, Industrial Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Quantum Corporation, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, QStar Technologies, Inc., Spectra Logic Corporation, QUALSTAR CORP., Overland Tandberg. Key Market Opportunities A Rise in the Demand for Data Storage and Security Key Market Drivers Extensive Rise in Data Volumes

Growth in the Use of Tape Storages by Large Organizations and the Attacks on Organizational Networks

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/tape-storage-market





Regional Insights

North America holds the leading position in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2030. The landscape of the tape storage market in this region is constantly shifting and progressing. The primary factors driving the market's growth are the strong foothold of tape storage technology developers in the region and their continued investments and research & development activities pertaining to advanced storage technologies. This region also fosters substantial expenditures in digital content and is home to essential participants in the market, such as IBM, Dell Technologies Inc., and HPE. Thus, propelling the expansion of the global tape storage market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow swiftly at a CAGR of 9.1% and generate USD 2,639 million by 2030. China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia, are making significant investments in tape storage. The Chinese market and the region's robust industrialization are the primary drivers of tape storage market expansion in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the ongoing developments in the field of tape storage, in terms of cartridge capacity, as well as the surge in investments in storage solutions, fuel the tape storage market expansion across the region.

In addition, businesses operating in industries such as media and entertainment, information technology and telecommunications, and banking, financial services, and insurance are struggling with the difficulties posed by rising data volumes, variety, and velocity, which has led to an increase in the demand for effective storage solutions, driving the tape storage market expansion in Asia-Pacific.





Key Highlights

The global tape storage market size was worth USD 4,779 million in 2021 . It is expected to generate USD 9,395 by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was worth . It is expected to generate , growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on components , the global tape storage market is segmented into Tape Cartridges and Tape Vault. Tape Cartridges are expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

, the global tape storage market is segmented into Tape Cartridges and Tape Vault. Tape Cartridges are expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Based on technology , the global tape storage market is segmented into LTO-1 to LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, LTO-9, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, and DLT IV. LTO 8 is expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 9% by 2030.

, the global tape storage market is segmented into LTO-1 to LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, LTO-9, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, and DLT IV. LTO 8 is expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 9% by 2030. Based on capacity , the global tape storage market is segmented into Less than 1 TB, 1 TB to 200 TB, 201 TB to 999 TB, 1 PB to 100 PB, and More than 100 PB. 1 TB to 200 TB is anticipated to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

, the global tape storage market is segmented into Less than 1 TB, 1 TB to 200 TB, 201 TB to 999 TB, 1 PB to 100 PB, and More than 100 PB. 1 TB to 200 TB is anticipated to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Based on the use case , the global tape storage market is segmented into Backup and Archiving. Backup will likely hold a more significant market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

, the global tape storage market is segmented into Backup and Archiving. Backup will likely hold a more significant market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global tape storage market is segmented into Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. Data Centers are expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

, the global tape storage market is segmented into Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. Data Centers are expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Based on the industrial vertical , the global tape storage market is segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Government & Defense. IT & Telecom is expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 9% by 2030.

, the global tape storage market is segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Government & Defense. IT & Telecom is expected to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 9% by 2030. Based on region, the global tape storage market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America will grow at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2030.





Competitors in Tape Storage Market

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Quantum Corporation

Lenovo

Oracle Corporation

QStar Technologies, Inc.

Spectra Logic Corporation

QUALSTAR CORP.

Overland Tandberg





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/tape-storage-market/request-sample





Segmentation of the Tape Storage Market

By Components

Tape Cartridges

Tape Vault

By Technology

LTO-1 to LTO-5

LTO-6

LTO-7

LTO-8

LTO-9

DDS-1

DDS-2

DDS-3

DDS-4

DLT IV

By Capacity

1 TB

1 TB to 200 TB

201 TB to 999 TB

1 PB to 100 PB

More than 100 PB

By Use Case

Archiving

Backup

By End-User

Cloud Providers

Data Center

Enterprises

By Industrial Vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Government & Defense

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary Research Scope & Segmentation Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered Market Opportunity Assessment Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM Market Trends Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors Market Assessment Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Case Study Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS Global Tape Storage Market Size Analysis Global Tape Storage Market Introduction By Components Introduction Components By Value Tape Cartridges By Value Tape Vault By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LTO-1 To LTO-5 By Value LTO-6 By Value LTO-7 By Value LTO-8 By Value LTO-9 By Value DDS-1 By Value DDS-2 By Value DDS-3 By Value DDS-4 By Value DLT IV By Value By Capacity Introduction Capacity By Value 1 TB By Value 1 TB To 200 TB By Value 201 TB To 999 TB By Value 1 PB To 100 PB By Value More Than 100 PB By Value By Use Case Introduction Use Case By Value Archiving By Value Backup By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cloud Providers By Value Data Center By Value Enterprises By Value By Industrial Vertical Introduction Industrial Vertical By Value IT & Telecom By Value BFSI By Value Media & Entertainment By Value Healthcare By Value Oil & Gas By Value Government & Defense By Value North America Market Analysis Introduction By Components Introduction Components By Value Tape Cartridges By Value Tape Vault By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LTO-1 To LTO-5 By Value LTO-6 By Value LTO-7 By Value LTO-8 By Value LTO-9 By Value DDS-1 By Value DDS-2 By Value DDS-3 By Value DDS-4 By Value DLT IV By Value By Capacity Introduction Capacity By Value 1 TB By Value 1 TB To 200 TB By Value 201 TB To 999 TB By Value 1 PB To 100 PB By Value More Than 100 PB By Value By Use Case Introduction Use Case By Value Archiving By Value Backup By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cloud Providers By Value Data Center By Value Enterprises By Value By Industrial Vertical Introduction Industrial Vertical By Value IT & Telecom By Value BFSI By Value Media & Entertainment By Value Healthcare By Value Oil & Gas By Value Government & Defense By Value U.S. Canada Europe Market Analysis Introduction By Components Introduction Components By Value Tape Cartridges By Value Tape Vault By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LTO-1 To LTO-5 By Value LTO-6 By Value LTO-7 By Value LTO-8 By Value LTO-9 By Value DDS-1 By Value DDS-2 By Value DDS-3 By Value DDS-4 By Value DLT IV By Value By Capacity Introduction Capacity By Value 1 TB By Value 1 TB To 200 TB By Value 201 TB To 999 TB By Value 1 PB To 100 PB By Value More Than 100 PB By Value By Use Case Introduction Use Case By Value Archiving By Value Backup By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cloud Providers By Value Data Center By Value Enterprises By Value By Industrial Vertical Introduction Industrial Vertical By Value IT & Telecom By Value BFSI By Value Media & Entertainment By Value Healthcare By Value Oil & Gas By Value Government & Defense By Value U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC Market Analysis Introduction By Components Introduction Components By Value Tape Cartridges By Value Tape Vault By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LTO-1 To LTO-5 By Value LTO-6 By Value LTO-7 By Value LTO-8 By Value LTO-9 By Value DDS-1 By Value DDS-2 By Value DDS-3 By Value DDS-4 By Value DLT IV By Value By Capacity Introduction Capacity By Value 1 TB By Value 1 TB To 200 TB By Value 201 TB To 999 TB By Value 1 PB To 100 PB By Value More Than 100 PB By Value By Use Case Introduction Use Case By Value Archiving By Value Backup By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cloud Providers By Value Data Center By Value Enterprises By Value By Industrial Vertical Introduction Industrial Vertical By Value IT & Telecom By Value BFSI By Value Media & Entertainment By Value Healthcare By Value Oil & Gas By Value Government & Defense By Value China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific Middle East And Africa Market Analysis Introduction By Components Introduction Components By Value Tape Cartridges By Value Tape Vault By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LTO-1 To LTO-5 By Value LTO-6 By Value LTO-7 By Value LTO-8 By Value LTO-9 By Value DDS-1 By Value DDS-2 By Value DDS-3 By Value DDS-4 By Value DLT IV By Value By Capacity Introduction Capacity By Value 1 TB By Value 1 TB To 200 TB By Value 201 TB To 999 TB By Value 1 PB To 100 PB By Value More Than 100 PB By Value By Use Case Introduction Use Case By Value Archiving By Value Backup By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cloud Providers By Value Data Center By Value Enterprises By Value By Industrial Vertical Introduction Industrial Vertical By Value IT & Telecom By Value BFSI By Value Media & Entertainment By Value Healthcare By Value Oil & Gas By Value Government & Defense By Value UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM Market Analysis Introduction By Components Introduction Components By Value Tape Cartridges By Value Tape Vault By Value By Technology Introduction Technology By Value LTO-1 To LTO-5 By Value LTO-6 By Value LTO-7 By Value LTO-8 By Value LTO-9 By Value DDS-1 By Value DDS-2 By Value DDS-3 By Value DDS-4 By Value DLT IV By Value By Capacity Introduction Capacity By Value 1 TB By Value 1 TB To 200 TB By Value 201 TB To 999 TB By Value 1 PB To 100 PB By Value More Than 100 PB By Value By Use Case Introduction Use Case By Value Archiving By Value Backup By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Cloud Providers By Value Data Center By Value Enterprises By Value By Industrial Vertical Introduction Industrial Vertical By Value IT & Telecom By Value BFSI By Value Media & Entertainment By Value Healthcare By Value Oil & Gas By Value Government & Defense By Value Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM Competitive Assessment Adoption Matrix Tape Storage Market Share By Manufacturers Tape Storage Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis Market Players Assessment Dell Technologies Inc. Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments International Business Machines Corporation Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Quantum Corporation Lenovo Oracle Corporation QStar Technologies, Inc. Spectra Logic Corporation QUALSTAR CORP. Overland Tandberg Research Methodology Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/tape-storage-market/toc





Recent Deveoplment

In 2022 , Dell Technologies Inc. introduced the latest software like PowerStore, PowerMax, and PowerFlex to deliver faster insights, better multi-cloud data control, and increased cyber resiliency at no cost to existing customers.

, Dell Technologies Inc. introduced the latest software like PowerStore, PowerMax, and PowerFlex to deliver faster insights, better multi-cloud data control, and increased cyber resiliency at no cost to existing customers. In 2022, Object Management GroupÒ announced Responsible Computing, a new consortium comprising technology innovators to work towards sustainable development goals. IBM and Dell are the founding members.





News Media

World's Top 7 Data Analytics Companies in 2020

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% by 2030





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Data Center Storage Market : Information by Storage Architecture (NAS, SAN, DAS), Storage Type (Traditional Storage, Hybrid Storage), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2031

Data Analysis, Storage, and Management Market : Information by Product and Service Type (Data Analysis Software and Workbenches), Application (Next Generation Sequencing), End-User, and Region—Forecast Till 2031

Data Center Market : Information by Type (Colocation, Hyperscale, Edge), Component (Servers, Routers, and Storage Systems), End User (BFSI, IT, And Telecom), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Alternative Data Management Market : Information by Data Type (Web Traffic, Email Receipts), Industry (Automotive, Industrial), End-User (Retail Companies), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Enterprise Data Management Market : Information by Component (Software, Services), Services (Managed, Professional), Organization (Small-Medium, Large), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com