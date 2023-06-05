Digestive Health Supplements Market Poised for a 6% CAGR, Set to Surpass US$ 29,648.6 Million over the Forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Probiotics and Prebiotics for Digestive Health to Fuel Market Expansion: Digestive Health Supplements Market to Reach US$ 29,648.6 Million by 2033. Growing consumer demand for gut health solutions in the UK drives the incorporation of probiotics and prebiotics in digestive health supplements, boosting market growth and capturing over 20% of Europe's industry share in 2023

Digestive health supplements observe high consumption in developed regions like North America. This can be attributed to digestive disorders, high obesity rates, and lifestyle-associated disorders in the region. Eating highly processed foods has also pushed the rate of digestive disorders, consequently increasing the demand for digestive health supplements.

In Canada, Statistics Canada unveiled that over 13,322 deaths were observed in 2020 owing to digestive disorders. As a result, consumers are exhibiting a proclivity for digestive supplements that improve the immune system and other gut-related issues that can be prevented with appropriate nutrition.

The supplements are considered effective not only for digestive issues but also for immunity boosting. Thus, allowing a broad use of these supplements for the prevention of diseases.

As per the WHO research, a sedentary lifestyle is one of the leading causes of disability and mortality the world over. However, several people are unaware that a sedentary lifestyle may also lead to digestive issues, as prolonged sitting can yield constipation, bloating, and other digestive problems.

An increasing number of people are concentrating on living a healthy life these days. Since the internet is loaded with excessive information, users are equipped with information to help them choose better and healthy foods. This is expected to positively impact the digestive health supplements industry.

People are also constantly looking for ways to improve their digestive health owing to their desire to fight obesity and the adverse impacts of being overweight. Thus, fueling the demand for digestive health supplements in the coming years.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of Digestive Health Supplements Market:

The United States digestive health supplements industry acquired a 29.8% market share in 2022.

Germany’s digestive health supplements industry procured a 13.7% value share in the year 2022.

Japan’s digestive health supplements industry gained a share of 2.4% in 2022.

Australian market obtained a value share of 0.9% in the year 2022.

China’s digestive health supplements industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

India’s digestive health supplements industry is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forthcoming years.

The United Kingdom’s digestive health supplements industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% in the upcoming years.

Based on the form, the capsule segment is expected to acquire more than 26.7% market share in 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the drugstore segment is projected to obtain above 32.5% in 2023.



Innovation Watch: Key Developments in the Market

MegaFood, a corporation that manufactures superior quality supplements, widened its range of digestive health products by introducing new Digestive Health Water Enhancers in 2022. The product comes in three tasty fruit flavors, namely Guava Passion Fruit Kombucha, Pineapple Mango Kombucha, and Lemon Ginger Kombucha. Consumption of these probiotics and prebiotics help in reviving gut health.

Soulfuel, a wellness company, launched Soulfuel protein powder in 2022. This product intends to better the gut with a cutting-edge mixture of digestive enzymes, post-biotic, and prebiotic inulin with Epicor.

Key Companies Profiled

Nestec S.A.

Hamari Chemicals Ltd.

Amway

Bayer

Herbalife

Nature’s Bounty

Garden of Life

Zenwise

HealthForce

Nutricia NV

Alimentary Health Limited

Lonza Group Ltd

NOW Foods

Olly

Other Players



Global Digestive Health Supplements Market by Category

By Product Type:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Enzymes

Others

By Form:

Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Channel Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Other Sales Channel

Online Channel



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



